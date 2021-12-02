IAB Unveils Ambitious Events Schedule for First Half of 2022 IAB Brings Together the Advertising Ecosystem at its In-Person Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM), the IAB PlayFronts, IAB NewFronts, and IAB Podcast Upfront

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced its lineup of thought leadership and marketplace events for the first half of 2022. These are designed to help brands, agencies, publishers, platforms, and ad tech companies understand evolving audience trends and provide an inspirational roadmap for the future of our industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Interactive Advertising Bureau )

"IAB has developed a series of high-impact marketplace and thought leadership events convening the industry to address consumers' post-pandemic consumption behaviors that matter most to marketers. This includes streaming video, audio, gaming, and the re-invention of commerce," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "As the leading organization representing stakeholders across the media and marketing ecosystem, we have a responsibility to inform, inspire, and engage the industry, and these events will not only do that, but will also create a marketplace for buyers and sellers to transact."

The lineup for the first half of 2022 includes the industry's most popular events like IAB's Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM), IAB NewFronts, and IAB Podcast Upfront. Additionally for the first time, IAB is introducing a new event entitled the "IAB PlayFronts," a one of a kind buyer marketplace that will define the gaming landscape, elevate the effectiveness of gaming, and demonstrate creative opportunities for brands.

IAB ALM: Kicking off the year, from February 7-10, IAB's ALM will convene leaders from across the entire ecosystem for a mix of in-person, live streamed and virtual programming, designed to set the agenda for 2022. The first three days of ALM, Monday through Wednesday, will take place live in-person in New York City which will also be streamed to a virtual audience, and conclude virtually on the final day.

The theme for 2022, "Vision and Decisions," calls upon industry leaders to commit to action, to collaborate on a vision for the future, and make the decisions that are required to bring that vision to life for the entire advertising industry.

"One of the things we have heard loud and clear from our advisory board and membership is that the industry doesn't need another good meeting or event - we need alignment, consensus, action, and follow-through. That is exactly what ALM 2022 will be about," added Cohen.

IAB PlayFronts: In-person on April 5 in New York City, IAB's first-ever PlayFronts will showcase advertising and partnership opportunities in the gaming industry. Leading members of this exciting ecosystem, from game publishers to streaming platforms and adtech partners will demonstrate current and upcoming creative opportunities for brands to connect with this audience and drive business results.

IAB NewFronts and IAB Podcast Upfront: Following, IAB's annual NewFronts and IAB Podcast Upfront will occur the first two weeks of May. IAB NewFronts, the world's largest digital content marketplace that gives buyers a first look at the latest digital content from the biggest names in media and entertainment, will take place May 2-6. The first four days of NewFronts, will take place live in-person as well as streamed to a virtual audience, concluding virtually on the final day.

Immediately afterwards on May 10-12, IAB Podcast Upfront will take place virtually and preview the latest in innovative podcast programming and content opportunities for advertisers and brands.

More information and updates regarding IAB's events can be found at: www.iab.com/events .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)