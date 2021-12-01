Teamsters And Keolis Reach Tentative Agreement

RENO, Nev., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 533 employed by Keolis Transit, the contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC Washoe), have reach a tentative agreement today after numerous stalemates and unfair labor strikes during the collective bargaining process throughout the summer and fall of 2021.

The agreement will be submitted for ratification by the represented employees this week. If approved, the workers will return and transit operations will resume immediately.

United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and IBT General President-elect Sean O'Brien were instrumental in resolution of this dispute with Keolis CEO David Scorey.

While many issues still exist between the corporation and the employees, such as numerous outstanding Unfair Labor Practices and arbitrations, we are hopeful Keolis will cooperate to resolve these outstanding disputes in the coming months to help secure a better working relationship with its essential workforce in Reno, Nevada," said Gary Watson, Local 533 President. "Our public transit workers, who fought to protect and support this community throughout the worst of the pandemic, are deeply grateful to the community for their patience, understanding, compassion and overwhelming support. Progress would not have happened without you."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,300 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California, including about 200 RTC/Keolis employees. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/.

