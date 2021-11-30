V Foundation Year-End Initiatives Bring Together One Team for Victory Over Cancer The V Foundation & ESPN Team Up for 15th Annual V Week for Cancer Research

CARY, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, is excited to announce its year-end initiatives, including the 15th annual V Week for Cancer Research from November 30 to December 12. Launching on #GivingTuesday, V Week will include a variety of activities and fundraising opportunities across ESPN platforms highlighting the V Foundation and encouraging donations to fund life-saving cancer research. The support of ESPN and generous donors and partners during V Week are critical to moving research forward.

This year's V Week has the critical components to raise meaningful dollars for life-saving cancer research through the V Foundation.

"Raising funds for cancer research is a long-standing tradition at ESPN," said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. "This year we are committed to continuing the work we've been doing to close the gap in cancer disparities experienced by minority patients. Together we'll take another step in the right direction of beating cancer."

V Foundation year-end initiatives include:

Giving Tuesday ( November 30 ): The week kicks off with a global day of giving.





The ESPN Roadblock ( December 1 ): At 7 p.m. EST , ESPN will dedicate all of its platforms to sharing inspirational messages from the late Jim Valvano and others, including Robin Roberts and the late Stuart Scott .





UFC "Fight Like Hell" Night ( December 4 ): UFC is dedicating this event to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, a Fund designed to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes and research. Scott had a strong connection to mixed martial arts and even trained during his treatments. "Fight Like Hell" Night will feature Stuart Scott -related content throughout fight night and UFC will donate $100,000 to the Stuart Scott Fund. Screening of the fights is available on pay per view.





The 27 th annual Jimmy V Men's and Women's Classic games ( December 7 and December 12 ): The men's college basketball doubleheader returns to Madison Square Garden on December 7 , and it will feature an opening game between Tennessee and Texas Tech , followed by a primetime showdown between Syracuse and Villanova . The women's event is set to take place on December 12 , with Kentucky at Louisville and Maryland at South Carolina .





#VStrongBaby : Dick Vitale is a tireless champion for kids facing cancer. He is a long-time V Foundation board member and hosts an annual gala to benefit pediatric cancer research. Nearly $60 million has been awarded by the V Foundation through the Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer. As he faces his own cancer journey, now is the moment to rally around him. During V Week, support Vitale's fight by sharing inspiring stories and photos with #VStrongBaby.





Alpha Phi Alpha's "Give and Go to Fight Cancer": Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the world's oldest intercollegiate fraternity founded by African American men, is partnering with the V Foundation to combat disparities in cancer and has committed $100,000 to the V Foundation for this cause. During V Week, APA will also launch their month-long "Give and Go to Fight Cancer" campaign, which encourages donations to the Stuart Scott Fund and for supporters to go get screened for cancer.





StockX Partnership : StockX, the global platform for consuming and trading current culture products – including sneakers, electronics, apparel, accessories and collectibles — has partnered with ESPN and the V Foundation to host a celebrity sneaker and memorabilia raffle benefiting cancer research. The campaign will launch on November 30 at 12 p.m. EST and run until December 2 at 11:59 a.m. EST . Each $10 entry gives participants a chance to win the selected product (winners selected randomly), with proceeds donated to the V Foundation. Among the items available are a Drake x Nocta x TaylorMade irons, signed Kevin Durant Nike KD14 shoes, Nike SB Nyjah Free 2 Summit White Icy Sole (worn by Nyjah Huston ) sneakers and signed Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski Nike LeBron XVIII Duke PE kicks.





Team V 2022 Race Registration Opens: Make a New Year's resolution to get fit and save lives. Registration is open for several 2022 bucket-list races, including Disney World races, the United Airlines NYC Half, the TCS New York City Marathon and more.





American Kennel Club (AKC): The AKC is raising funds and awareness for canine comparative oncology during their awards show to air on December 2 on ESPN2. In addition, AKC is donating $25,000 to the V Foundation to support research for canines and humans with cancer.

"When we bring together our founding partner, ESPN, and all our dedicated supporters, cancer doesn't stand a chance," said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation. "This year's V Week has the critical components to raise meaningful dollars for life-saving cancer research through the V Foundation. With this, we offer hope to cancer patients and their families, like our own beloved board member and friend, Dick Vitale. One Team for Victory Over Cancer is not just a campaign; our partners and supporters are making it reality, and we are grateful."

The V Foundation has proudly awarded nearly $290 million for cutting-edge cancer research. The V Foundation holds 10 consecutive 4-star (highest) ratings from Charity Navigator, America's largest evaluator of charities, and is among the top 2% of all charities evaluated. The V Foundation is a GuideStar Platinum-rated charity.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use power of sport to positively address society's needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information go to www.espn.com/citizenship.

