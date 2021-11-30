Trent Ricker, Pursuant CEO & President, accepted into Forbes Business Council Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Leaders in Nonprofit and Beyond

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trent Ricker, CEO & President of Pursuant, the leading provider of omnichannel fundraising and marketing solutions to nonprofit organizations, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Trent Ricker was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Trent into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Trent has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Trent will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights about leadership, community, and fundraising in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Trent will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"As we head into the New Year and continue to reset in a post-pandemic world, there is a unique value in connecting with leaders to help navigate and grow our respective businesses," states Trent Ricker, CEO and President of Pursuant. "I am thrilled to be a member of the Forbes Business Council and look forward to sharing leadership perspectives, networking with this community, and aligning strategic initiatives with our nonprofit partners."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

The Pursuant Group

Founded in 2001, Pursuant is the leading full-service fundraising agency, building omnichannel solutions to drive marketing and fundraising results for non-profit organizations. Grounded in analytics and powered by our GivingDNA platform, we extend an organization's impact by allowing more people to experience the joy of giving. Experience the difference. www.pursuant.com.

