PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ETS announced Steve Santana will join the organization as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Santana will provide the organization with visionary leadership in the development and implementation of IT (Information Technology) and Digital Product solutions to support ETS business goals and operations.

Steve Santana Named as Chief Information Officer at ETS

"Steve brings a wealth of experience leading digital transformation with global teams to drive sustainable IT solutions, and I'm excited to announce his addition to my leadership team," said Eddie Monteiro, Chief Operating Officer. "Steve will be an asset to ETS, ensuring we deploy cutting-edge technology and improve customer experience to better meet the needs of learners as we continue to expand access, quality and equity in assessment and learning around the globe."

With more than 25 years of IT and product development experience at brands like Pearson™, Ciena®, Nortel™, and Apple®, Santana provides expertise from diverse industries to ETS. Santana served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Pearson for the last six years where he was responsible for the modernization and delivery of Sales, Service, eCommerce, and numerous product technologies. Previously, he served at Ciena, where he drove cloud transformation of commercial, corporate, and security applications and infrastructure. Santana also led over $5 billion of technology divestiture programs at Nortel, as well as the delivery of numerous software and hardware products at Apple.

"The future of learning relies on our ability to keep pace with education as it continues to evolve — I look forward to helping ETS leverage technology to meet customers where they are with what they need most," said Santana. "At the intersection of IT and education is ETS's dedication to expanding educational opportunities for all learners through growth, efficient operations and improved customer experiences."

Santana is a graduate of San Jose State University and has volunteered his business expertise with the Endeavor Charter School Foundation, Boy Scouts of America®, and the Boys & Girls Clubs® in Raleigh. Steve also draws from his degree in the technical arts to work with various high school band and theatre programs in Wake County, North Carolina.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

