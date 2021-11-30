Photonis Defense Launches TacFusion

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photonis Defense is proud to release the TacFusion, the newest handheld binocular combining low light camera core and thermal imaging sensor. Built and developed in partnership with integrators, the TacFusion is equipped with day/night, thermal and fusion capabilities to detect threats or missing persons regardless of environmental and light conditions.

With its multiple view modes and four times digital zoom capability; the TacFusion enables long-range detection, recognition, and identification up to 2 miles during day and night operations.

The device provides connectivity that includes Wi-Fi, GPS, time-stamped and real-time video streaming allowing prompt communication and sharing urgent information from the incident scene.

This binocular is user friendly; the users can operate it directly, mount it to any vehicle or surveillance system or control remotely via mobile app.

The TacFusion is built to perform complicated tasks under adverse conditions with simplified options to enable users to intuitively use the device.

Photonis Defense is an elite provider of Night Vision Systems and Image Tubes specifically crafted for tier one personnel. With its new line of 16mm PD-PRO night vision systems, Photonis Defense is now offering the lightest, most rugged night vision systems in the industry.

Photonis Defense is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

