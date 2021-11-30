OneValley Launches Venture Fund to Back Dynamic Startups and Entrepreneurs Emerging Across its Global Innovation Ecosystem

New fund will seek to invest across sectors with a focus on startups in the OneValley network that are solving high value problems in high growth markets using next generation technologies.

The OneValley Fund aims to deploy $25 million , primarily through seed and pre-seed investments with follow-on investments in high performing portfolio companies.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneValley is excited to announce the launch of the OneValley Fund as part of its mission to back entrepreneurs building great companies across its network.

OneValley | HMC

"OneValley Fund will invest in the most promising companies emerging from the OneValley ecosystem and partner networks."

OneValley is a global entrepreneurship platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, that supports entrepreneurs, accelerates startups, and empowers organizations across the world that foster innovation communities. OneValley directly supports over 60,000 members, as well as an additional 200,000+ indirectly through Passport, our pioneering digital innovation platform connecting startups, enterprises, universities, and other groups that are cultivating communities in support of entrepreneurship.

The OneValley Fund was launched in partnership with HMC Capital , a global multi-strategy alternative asset manager and early investor in OneValley. With over $15 billion in assets under management and advisory across investment verticals including Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit, and Venture/Growth, HMC has brought valuable insights and infrastructure to accelerate and scale the new fund.

"Over the past three years, we have built one of the world's largest startup ecosystems. With the launch of the OneValley Fund, we now have the ability to invest in the outstanding companies we see across our network," says OneValley CEO, Nikhil Sinha.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with the OneValley team to launch this initiative," said Felipe Held, Co-Founder and CEO of HMC Capital and member of the OneValley Fund investment committee. "We believe the OneValley Fund represents a unique and fundamentally advantaged early-stage investment platform and we're thrilled to see the initial portfolio taking shape."

Led by Managing Director Juan Scarlett and Alec Wright, OneValley's Chief Product Officer, the OneValley Fund will make pre-seed and seed investments and target follow-ons through Series A financing rounds. The fund will seek out startups across a variety of sectors that are solving high value problems in growing markets with next generation technologies. The OneValley Fund will utilize the startup acceleration infrastructure it has built to support its portfolio companies. This includes expert and investor networking, talent sourcing, growth marketing, Fortune 500 business development and practical business-building resources from a variety of high-value service providers that partner with the OneValley network.

"The OneValley Fund will systematically identify and invest in the most promising companies emerging from across the vibrant and diverse OneValley ecosystem," said Juan Scarlett, the Managing Director of the Fund. "We will then use the wealth of resources from the OneValley platform to support our portfolio companies and accelerate their businesses in a meaningful way. I believe the OneValley Fund is one of the most valuable and comprehensive seed stage investment platforms available to startup founders today."

To date, the OneValley Fund has completed five initial investments including Pogo, a company that is reimagining the data economy by directly rewarding people for their data; NERv Technologies, a software-enabled medical device and analytics startup for the early detection of post-surgical gastrointestinal leaks; Syrg, a management application platform for employers of hourly workers who seek to transform and optimize their workforce; Bloomfield Robotics, a computer vision AI platform for crop monitoring and optimization and M10, a blockchain-enabled infrastructure platform for banks to bring real-time financial transactions to their customers worldwide.

For more information on the OneValley Venture fund, visit here .

OneValley is a global entrepreneurship platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, that supports entrepreneurs, accelerates startups, and empowers organizations across the world that foster innovation communities. OneValley directly supports over 60,000 members and indirectly another 200,000+ through our enterprise partnerships and platforms, powered by our online platform Passport, the world's most comprehensive innovation platform connecting Silicon Valley to the World and the World to Silicon Valley. For more information about OneValley, visit www.theonevalley.com.

HMC Capital is a global investment and advisory platform with focus on alternative assets with more than USD16.5 bn in AUM and AUD as of September 2021. Operates with local presence in 6 countries, with a senior team of 80+ professionals across the United States and Latin America, to capture the best investment opportunities for institutional and private investors. For more information, visit www.hmccap.com.

For further information please contact:

OneValley

Juan Scarlett

Managing Director, OneValley Ventures

juan@theonevalley.com

HMC Capital

Bárbara Sifón

Communications. HMC Capital

bsifon@hmccap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneValley