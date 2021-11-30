LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen.G and the University of Kentucky (UK) announced today the two will continue their ongoing partnership by joining forces for the second annual "Give Health for Kentucky Kids'' fundraiser in December supporting Kentucky Children's Hospital. All proceeds of this event go directly to Extra Life for the Kentucky Children's Hospital - a program through Children's Miracle Network that unites gamers from across the globe to raise money for children's hospitals. Streamers local to Kentucky, including ThatNerdChris, and others from the Gen.G stream team will participate in charity streams across one week.

GEN.G AND UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY PARTNER FOR SECOND ANNUAL GIVE HEALTH FUNDRAISER FOR KENTUCKY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The seven day streamathon kicks off on December 4, 2021 with content from 5 to 7 PM ET at twitch.tv/universityofky . Viewers can donate to the campaign at https://www.extra-life.org/team/cmnky . Gen.G will also be matching up to $5000 in donations for the duration of the streamathon.

"Gen.G is proud to support Kentucky Children's Hospital for the second consecutive year," said Gen.G CEO Chris Park. "Our work with the University of Kentucky has helped gamers throughout the UK community, but playing for the benefit of patients at the Kentucky Children's Hospital is the most meaningful aspect of our work together."

This year's fundraiser is the second time Gen.G and UK will partner on "Give Health for Kentucky Kids" with last year's efforts raising over $20,000. UK and Gen.G have held pre-fundraising initiatives, including a single-day fundraiser which raised $4,327, as well as collections from October's Before The Madness which raised $400. In partnership with the UK, the Gen.G Foundation awarded one student with a $10,000 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year.

"We're grateful to Gen.G for their generosity and continued support," said Scottie B. Day, M.D., physician-in-chief at Kentucky Children's Hospital. "It's a unique partnership that not only raises funds for our hospital, but they find ways to create fun experiences for our patients."

As shared by one of our parents, "The value of gaming has been therapeutic in helping our son adjust to life without his sibling. At the hospital, 'gaming' allowed a distraction from the heavy reality of what was going on around. Children should be allowed distractions that help to process the serious situations they are dealing with. Gaming has helped 'my son' cope with loss and process grief in an appropriate way, and at an appropriate pace for his age."

