Nissan unveils Ambition 2030 vision to empower mobility and beyond With electrification at the center of long-term strategy, company will deliver exciting vehicles and technologies that empower customer journeys and society

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, the company's new long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond. Responding to critical environmental, societal and customer needs, Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company, driving towards a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world. With this vision, Nissan wants to deliver strategic value by empowering journeys offering confident, exciting, and more integrated experiences to customers, and through collaborations, empower society to build a smart ecosystem with integrated mobility.

Makoto Uchida, CEO (left), Ashwani Gupta, COO (right)

Over the next ten years, Nissan will deliver exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations while expanding its operations globally. The vision supports Nissan's goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida stated: "The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society."

Accelerating electrified mobility with diverse choices and experiences

As a pioneer of electric vehicles (EVs), Nissan has democratized EVs and invested in building charging infrastructure and energy management. By placing electrification at the core of the company's long-term strategy, Nissan Ambition 2030, the company aims to accelerate the electrification of its vehicle lineup and rate of technology innovation with investments of 2 trillion yen over the next five years.

Based on customer demands for a diverse range of exciting vehicles, Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new EVs by fiscal year 2030 aiming for an electrification mix of more than 50% globally across the Nissan and INFINITI brands.

With the introduction of 20 new EV and e-POWER equipped models in the next five years, Nissan intends to increase its electrification sales mix across major markets by fiscal year 2026, including:

Europe by more than 75% of sales

Japan by more than 55% of sales

China by more than 40% of sales

The United States by 40% of EV sales in fiscal year 2030

"We are proud of our long track record of innovation, and of our role in delivering the EV revolution. With our new ambition, we continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural shift to EVs by creating customer pull through an attractive proposition by driving excitement, enabling adoption and creating a cleaner world," said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta.

Representing the next stage of Nissan's electrified future, the company today also unveiled three new concept cars that offer enhanced experiences through sophisticated technology packaging. These concepts showcase the thrilling possibilities that Nissan strives to provide across a wide range of new advanced vehicles and ecosystems.

Further details on these exciting concept cars are available on Nissan's website (https://www.thenissannext.com/en/nissanfutures/index.html).

Increasing accessibility and innovation in mobility

Nissan's ambition is to support greater access to safe and exciting mobility. To make progress towards this, Nissan will continue to evolve its lithium-ion battery technologies and introduce cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost by 65% by fiscal year 2028.

Nissan aims to launch EV with its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by fiscal year 2028 and ready a pilot plant in Yokohama as early as fiscal year 2024. With the introduction of breakthrough ASSB, Nissan will be able to expand its EV offerings across segments and offer more dynamic performance. By reducing charging time to one-third, ASSBs will make EVs more efficient and accessible. Further, Nissan expects ASSB to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028 and aims to bring it further down to $65 per kWh to achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future.

Nissan seeks to establish a global battery supply system to meet growing customer vehicle demand and support the growing number of EVs in use. Working with its partners, Nissan intends to increase its global battery production capacity to 52 GWh by fiscal year 2026, and 130 GWh by fiscal year 2030.

Though Nissan Ambition 2030, the company also seeks to extend the benefits of mobility by delivering its advanced driver-assistance and intelligence technologies to more customers. These combined efforts will likewise support Nissan's continued efforts to establish new mobility services and partnerships.

Nissan aims to expand ProPILOT technology to over 2.5 million Nissan and INFINITI vehicles by fiscal year 2026. The company will also further develop its autonomous vehicle technologies, aiming to incorporate next generation LIDAR systems on virtually every new model by fiscal year 2030.

To meet the varying transportation needs of different countries, Nissan will collaborate with the most suitable partners to realize new mobility services for more efficient mobility in cities, as well as more sustainable mobility in rural areas.

Global ecosystem for mobility and beyond

In addition to technology upgrade, Nissan will localize manufacturing and sourcing to make EVs more competitive. Nissan will expand its unique EV Hub concept, EV36Zero, which was launched in the UK to core markets including Japan, China and the U.S. EV36Zero is a fully integrated manufacturing and service ecosystem connecting mobility and energy management with the aim of realizing carbon neutrality.

Ensuring vehicle batteries remain sustainable will also continue to be a priority for Nissan based on its decade of repurposing and recycling expertise with 4R Energy. The company intends to expand its battery refurbishing facilities beyond Japan with new locations in Europe during fiscal year 2022, and in the U.S. in fiscal year 2025. Nissan's refurbishing infrastructure will support a circular economy in energy management, and the company aims to fully commercialize its vehicle-to-everything and home battery systems in the mid-2020s. In addition, the company will invest up to 20 billion yen by 2026 towards charging infrastructure.

As Nissan increases its pace of innovation in mobility, it intends to hire more than 3,000 employees in advanced research and development globally while continuing to upskill its current workforce. The company will also build on collaboration across the Alliance to enable cost-savings and shared expertise in areas such as carbon-neutral technologies, electrification, software and services.

Beyond the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, the company will sustain its business over the long-term, with consolidated operating profit margin above 5%.

