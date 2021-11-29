KraneShares Announces Share Split in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF (ticker: KEUA)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KraneShares, a premier provider of ETFs, announced a three-for-one share split of the issued and outstanding shares of the KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF (ticker: KEUA). The split will not change the value of a shareholder's investment.

After the close of the markets on December 10, 2021 (the "Payable Date"), the Fund will effect a split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Fund Forward Split

Ratio Approximate

increase in total

number of

outstanding shares KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF 3 for 1 200%

As a result of these share splits, shareholders of the Fund will receive three shares for each share held of the Fund as indicated in the table above. Accordingly, the number of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares will increase by the approximate percentage indicated above.

All share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of NYSE Arca, Inc. (the "NYSE Arca") on December 9, 2021 (the"Record Date"), payable after the close of the NYSE Arca on the Payable Date. Shares of the Fund will begin trading on the NYSE Arca on a split-adjusted basis on December 13, 2021 (the "Ex-Date"). On the Ex-Date, the opening market value of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder's investment value, will not be affected by the share split. However, the per share net asset value ("NAV") and opening market price on the Ex-Date will be approximately one-third for the Fund. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical three-for-one split on a shareholder's investment.

Illustration for 3-for-1 split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 10 $30 $300 Post-Split 30 $10 $300

The share split will not result in a taxable transaction for holders of the Fund's shares. No transaction fees will be imposed on shareholders in connection with the share split.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep investing knowledge. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).



Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: KEUA. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Please note these links also contain the Fund's top ten holdings, performance, and other important information.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

The KraneShares ETFs, KFA Funds ETFs, and KraneShares Mutual Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

