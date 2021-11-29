BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on McDonald's and BorgWarner

TROY, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) as its "Stock to Study" and BorgWarner, Inc. (NYSE: BWA) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the January 2022 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"While it is human nature to focus on today, perhaps even more so in these pandemic times, investing success is best accomplished by focusing on the long-term. This long-term mindset championed by the National Association of Investors, celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, coupled with logical investing principles has stood the test of time. Now more than ever, it is imperative that individuals take the time to conduct thorough study, whether with the BetterInvesting Stock Selection Guide® or another tool, to evaluate both their current portfolio as well as future investments," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC / BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Contact: 877-275-6242

