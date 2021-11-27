Varsity Campus Awarded Management of Two Student Housing Communities at Auburn University

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Campus has been awarded management of Midtown Auburn and the Balcony, two Class A student housing communities totaling 417 bedrooms. Both properties serve the Auburn University market, which has seen record enrollment growth.

Midtown Student Apartments in Auburn, AL

Located in the heart of Auburn's college town, and pedestrian to campus, the Balcony, built in 2015, features a mix of one-, four-, and five-bedroom townhouse-style floorplans with premium stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, balconies on each floor, and a private garage. The property is currently 100% occupied and 94% preleased for the 2022/23 academic term. The prime location to both campus and college town nightlife and unique, spacious floorplans, position this asset for long-term stability and strong rent growth.

Just down the road is Midtown Auburn, a cottage-style community delivered in 2021 featuring one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom single-family homes and apartments with modern appliances, granite counters, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and 9-foot ceilings. Midtown's community amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, and shuttle service to campus. The community is currently 100% occupied.

"We are excited to expand our proven management platform in the Southeast market," says Jerry Wojenski, CEO at Varsity Campus. "Auburn is a premier educational institution and we look forward to providing the students at Auburn a first-class living experience." In addition to Alabama, Varisty Campus, a leader in student housing management, operates over 5,000 beds of Class A off-campus student housing in Chicago, New York, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varsity Campus