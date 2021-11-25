Next-gen Fintech Platform DeFiato Completes First Round of Private Fundraise

Strong investor interest and participation from prominent Decentralised Finance-focused funds such as DAO Maker and Mirana Ventures

Surpassed 80,000 international users within 6 months

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiato, a next-generation fintech platform for Decentralised Finance (DeFi), successfully completed the first round of its private token sale. Participating investors include leading DeFi-focused funds DAO Maker, Mirana Ventures (a venture partner of Bybit and BitDAO), CRC Capital, Double Peak Group, Dweb3 Capital and 7 O'Clock Capital. The strong interest and participation reflects a high demand for secure, centralised exchange graded platforms with fiat on-ramp.

Many decentralised platforms present various technical barriers in on-chain farming, staking and trading, while off-chain activities face liquidity issues, fiat restrictions and the lack of a central multichain to support crypto assets and institutional-grade custodians.

With its proprietary technology, such as One-Click-To-Farm, combined with ease of fiat access and exchange-grade security, DeFiato eliminates technical barriers and financial risks associated with many decentralised platforms today. It provides a user experience similar to centralised services, such as assured security, quick settlements, ease-of-use and customer service support.

Since its launch in December 2020, DeFiato has onboarded more than 80,000 international users on its platform.

"With the success of our first private token sale round, we strive to accelerate business development and drive user growth," says Dr William H. Nguyen, CEO and Founder of DeFiato.

"DeFiato aims to actively develop real-world solutions that will pave the way forward for the entire DeFi industry. The quick uptake on DeFiato has reemphasised the importance and demand for our platform."

DeFiato enables users to gain access to hundreds of DeFi services on its aggregated, centralised system. Users can also safely and easily deposit, withdraw, swap, stake and even farm cryptocurrencies with just one click.

The platform currently supports Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX), with Solana (SOL) soon to be onboarded. As DeFiato supports multiple blockchains and products, it has become a leading cross-chain aggregator.

By the end of 2021, DeFiato will be launching its native utility token and mobile app. This token will be used primarily for payment of fees within the platform, and users of the token can expect significant cost savings. The platform will also onboard five more blockchains and release multiple new features.

About DeFiato

DeFiato is the next-gen mainstream Fintech platform for Decentralised Finance (DeFi) that eliminates technical barriers and financial risks associated with many decentralised platforms. It provides a user experience similar to centralised services, such as assured security, quick settlements, ease-of-use and customer service support.

The platform enables on-chain liquidity through various pools, across different chains. It also offers fiat on-ramp via Prime Trust and will also support peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

For more information, visit www.defiato.com.

