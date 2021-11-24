Omaze and Virgin Galactic Sweepstakes Winner to be Space For Humanity's first Inductee to the Citizen Astronaut Program

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Space For Humanity announced that Keisha S., winner of the Omaze and Virgin Galactic sweepstakes to receive a once-in-a-lifetime space travel experience aboard a Virgin Galactic flight, will be Space For Humanity's first inductee to the organization's Citizen Astronaut Program (CAP). A projected $1.7 million is expected to be granted by Charities Aid Foundation America to support Space For Humanity (S4H), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to expanding space for all humanity.

"I've always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me."

Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson, Omaze CEO and co-founder Matt Pohlson, and Space For Humanity executive director Rachel Lyons surprised Keisha at her home in Antigua to share the news that she won the sweepstakes and would be fulfilling a dream of traveling to space.

"I've always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me," Keisha said. "It means the world to me. I hope to share this experience with my daughter so together we can inspire the next generation to follow their dreams."

Keisha is 44 years old and was born and raised in Antigua. She is a health and life coach and former flight attendant. She said she has dreamt of going to space since she was a little girl, and is hoping to bring her daughter, who is a student studying astrophysics, as her plus one on the spaceflight.

"Getting to meet Keisha and share this news with her is an experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life," Lyons said. "The passion that she shares for human space travel and the transformative potential that it has speaks so beautifully to our mission at Space For Humanity. We are honored to have Keisha join our community, and we could not be more excited to support her training as she prepares for this adventure!"

The perspective and experience astronauts have gained by viewing Earth from space has shaped society in extraordinary ways. Space For Humanity's work leverages the transformational power of the Overview Effect to enact positive change back on Earth. The Citizen Astronaut Program is designed to physically and psychologically optimize citizen astronauts for experiencing the Overview Effect, preparing them to navigate a possible cognitive shift and implement wisdom gained into their leadership role and personal life on Earth.

Graduates will be welcomed into Space for Humanity's Overview Cohort Community for ongoing support, accountability, and inspiration.

About Space for Humanity

Space for Humanity is expanding access to space for all of humanity. The nonprofit is organizing the planet's first Sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program, where leaders, from any walk of life, can apply for an opportunity to go to space and experience the Overview Effect: the cognitive shift in awareness that occurs when a human being looks down on the Earth from space.

Through its citizen spaceflight program, leadership training, and collaborative efforts to educate the public, Space for Humanity is setting the stage to create the world we want, both here on Earth and throughout the cosmos. For more information, please visit www.spaceforhumanity.org

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Through the Omaze platform, the Omaze community has raised over $150M to support over 400 charities, driving substantial levels of awareness for their work. Omaze was named to the 2020 list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

This experience raised funds for Charities Aid Foundation America ("CAF America"), a US-registered, 501(c)(3) public charity. 100% of donations for this experience were made to CAF America, which will grant the donations, minus the experience fees and costs, to Space for Humanity. The grant figures provided are expected only, and the final amount to be granted to Space for Humanity from CAF America will be confirmed following the flight.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/

Space For Humanity Media Contact

Sarah Nickell

sarah@nickellcommunications.com

303-895-5673

Omaze CEO and co-founder Matt Pohlson, Sir Richard Branson, Omaze winner Keisha, and Space For Humanity Executive Director Rachel Lyons congratulate Keisha at her home in Antigua.

Space For Humanity (PRNewsfoto/Space for Humanity)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Space for Humanity