moomoo Named the Best Active Trading App 2021 by Investing Simple

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Inc., a company that offers a commission-free* professional trading platform, announced today that moomoo has been named the Best Active Trading App 2021 by Investing Simple.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best Active Trading App in 2021 by Investing Simple," said Carolyn Bao, Vice President of Marketing at Moomoo Inc.. "From free in-depth market data to extended trading hours**, moomoo is built to level the playing field for individual traders and make the experience better at every step of the trading journey. We look forward to continuing improving our services and empowering everyone to trade like a pro."

Investing Simple is a financial website that provides resources, tips, and money education to help readers build a better financial future. Its editors spend hundreds of hours each month testing, reviewing, and writing articles about countless financial apps.

In the award announcement, Investing Simple writes, "if you are an active stock trader, having the data you need when you need it is a must. One common complaint among those who use commission free trading apps is the lack of research tools and data."

It continues, "moomoo brings many of the advanced features and data points associated with a professional trading platform to a seamless mobile app. The most popular feature on the app is 100% free Level 2 market data. With the moomoo app, you can conduct fundamental or technical analysis of a stock right from your phone. The app was designed from the ground up for intermediate to advanced traders."

The Investing Simple Best Active Trading App 2021 award comes on the heels of recognition by Benzinga, who named moomoo a Global Fintech Listmaker early this month for the app's outstanding technology in investment research and trading.

*Commission-free trading is available to U.S. residents trading in U.S. markets only.

**Extended trading hours involve additional risks. Please refer to the Firm's Extended Trading Hours Risk Disclosure found on the Fututrade.com website.

About Moomoo Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Moomoo Inc. is a company that offers a commission-free professional trading platform. With advanced research tools, free in-depth market data, and one of the most active online communities, moomoo empowers individual investors to trade like a pro. In the United States, moomoo's securities services are offered by Futu Inc., a licensed brokerdealer regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Futu Inc is also a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information about moomoo, please visit the company's official website www.moomoo.com.

