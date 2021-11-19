Celebrations included an exclusive G21: Fashion on Fifth product unveil and book launch for Materiality 2021, in partnership with the NYCxDESIGN Festival

Glen-Gery Celebrates Launch of its 2022 Collection Celebrations included an exclusive G21: Fashion on Fifth product unveil and book launch for Materiality 2021, in partnership with the NYCxDESIGN Festival

WYOMISSING, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Glen-Gery Corporation , a brand of Brickworks, hosted G21: Fashion on Fifth, the official unveiling of Glen-Gery's new products available in 2022. The event was followed by the NYCxDESIGN & Glen-Gery Materiality book launch and panel discussion, in celebration of the brand's newest architectural publication.

G21: Fashion on Fifth previewed Glen-Gery's 2022 collection to an audience which included architects, designers and industry media. The new collection features an assortment of new products from range extensions and exciting new brick series, to unique international products sourced from around the globe, including:

Metallix Series: A brick face that glimmers, sparks immediate interest and which possesses great subtlety. Currently available in Platinum, Titanium, and Cuprum colors. With its depth of color, the Metallix range reflects light on finished brickwork, creating a satin metallic sheen that will lend depth and sophistication to every project.

Endless Skies Series: Combines today's color trends with versatility and value in four colors, including Night Smoke, Taupe Horizon, Sunset Sun and Tuscan Sun - a traditional red. The range offers the perfect options for anyone designing a contemporary or conventional home.

Aviator Series: Consists of several distinct monochromatic tone bricks with sharp contrasts that resemble those of early aircraft and aviation equipment. The colors are unique and versatile, creating an architectural feel that will surely stand out on the block, available in Charter White, Pilot Gray, and Jet Black.

Kite Breeze (International): With its combination of geometric design and livable functionality, every aspect of Kite Breeze has been carefully considered. Available in three iconic colors: Dune, Terracotta and White Glaze.

"The G21: Fashion on Fifth event encapsulates creativity, beauty and modern design, pulling inspiration from around the world, across time, and from different artistic mediums — evolving, innovating and expanding brick and stone design," said Tim Leese, director of marketing for Glen-Gery.

The NYCxDESIGN & Glen-Gery Materiality event included a panel discussion with Avinash Rajagopal, editor in chief at Metropolis Magazine; Morris Adjmi, principal architect at Morris Adjmi Architects; Robert Tierney, former chairman of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission; and Lara Robertson, vice president, design & distributor sales for Glen-Gery.

Materiality celebrates the beauty of design, thoughtful creativity of designers, and explores the use of brick and concrete block in contemporary architecture, as well as issues of urban density and design. In this latest volume, readers will find a collection of peer-reviewed projects from some of the most highly respected architects in Australia and the USA, as well as commentary in the form of illustrated essays by architects and academics.

To receive a complimentary copy of Materiality, visit www.glengery.com/materiality and to learn more about the G21: Fashion on Fifth new collections, visit www.glengery.com/g21 .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA. www.glengery.com

ABOUT BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Brickworks has been building the Australian dream for over a century. Today, Brickworks is more than Australia's largest and most trusted brick manufacturer. It comprises a diversified portfolio of attractive assets, offering shareholders stability and long-term growth. The Company has a proud track record, having paid a dividend every year since listing on the ASX in 1962. Brickworks comprises four divisions – Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Industrial Property, and Investments.

Building Products Australia includes Austral Bricks, the country's largest bricks producer, and other leading brands such as Austral Masonry, Austral Precast and Bristile Roofing. Building Products North America is the leading brick producer in the Northeast of the United States and includes the flagship brand of Glen-Gery. www.brickworks.com.au

