Skanska is expanding the Stockholm metro in Nacka, Sweden, for about SEK 1.2 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with The Stockholm Regional Council to build a new stage of Stockholm's metro in Nacka, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 1.2 billion which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The project includes the construction of a new metro tunnel of approximately 1,200 meters, including platform space and two ticket halls for Nacka station. This is part of the expansion of the new metro's Blue Line, where Nacka is the last station on the eastern extension. The work mainly includes rock tunnels and shafts, rock above-ground, earthwork in the tunnels, concrete work, temporary installations, and temporary traffic diversions.

The project will focus on minimizing climate impact and be conducted in accordance with the CEEQUAL environmental certification system. The goal for the customer is the level Very good. The CEEQUAL work will be integrated in design and production.

Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022 and the project is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 66 billion and about 14,800 employees in its Nordic operations during 2020.

