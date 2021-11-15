VerifyMe Announces Participation in the Anti-Counterfeiting Group IP Roadshow in London, on December 2, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), providing brands authenticity testing, supply chain monitoring and connecting brand owners with consumers using unique consumer engagement smartphone readable codes, announced today that it will attend the upcoming Anti-Counterfeiting Group IP Roadshow which is being held at the Hilton London Olympia Hotel, London, UK on December 2, 2021.

This event will bring together the IP community for a networking platform, where genuine and fake products are on display. Speakers throughout the day provide practical updates to learn more about how to spot counterfeits.

Paul Vitali, Vice President Business Development will be highlighting how VerifyMe brand protection best practices can help to secure products against counterfeits, diversion, and infringing online activity, and, how to engage and improve the consumer experience.

Event: ACG IP Roadshow

Date: December 2, 2021

Location: Hilton London Olympia Hotel, London

Time: 09:30 – 16:00 (UTC)

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

