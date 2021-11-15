Valor Equity Partners Promotes Jonathan Shulkin to Co-President and Christopher Murphy and Bradley Sheftel to Partner

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Equity Partners (together with its predecessors and affiliates, "Valor" or the "Firm"), a leading growth and technology focused private equity investment firm with offices in Chicago, Miami, New York City, Seattle, and San Francisco, announced today the promotion of Jonathan Shulkin to Co-President of the Firm and of Christopher Murphy and Bradley Sheftel to Partner.

Jon joined Valor in 1998 and has over 20 years of experience in private equity investing. Over the years, Jon has served on numerous Valor portfolio company boards, is a member of the investment committees of all Valor funds, and is the fund manager for Valor Siren Ventures (a venture fund focused on food technology, retail technology, and sustainability within food and retail). As Co-President, Jon will continue his work in investments and maintain oversight of the Firm's internal functions. Antonio Gracias, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of Valor said, "We are very pleased to announce Jon's promotion to Co-President. I first met Jon in 1998 and he joined me at the same time. I am very grateful to Jon for the many leadership roles he has played building our Firm, and for his unwavering commitment to Valor over so many years. I look forward to working closely with Jon and the rest of our 70-person team in the years to come as we continue to support entrepreneurs and invest in disruptive and technology enabled companies transforming their industries."

Chris and Brad joined Valor in 2011 and 2005, respectively. Over many years, Chris and Brad have been strong representatives and dedicated members of the Valor team, as well as important culture carriers. Regarding their promotion, Antonio stated, "Chris and Brad's promotion to Partner reflects both of their significant contributions to Valor and our confidence in their ability to help grow our Firm. We are very fortunate to have a deep and long-tenured leadership team at Valor." As a Partner, Chris will continue to lead the expansion of Valor's research team, a growing area of focus for the Firm. Brad will continue his focus as a senior member of Valor's investment team, working across verticals and helping lead investment generation in life sciences.

About Valor Equity Partners:

Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment Firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries. For more information on Valor Equity Partners, please visit www.valorep.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Valor Equity Partners