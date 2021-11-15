Greenidge Generation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

DRESDEN, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge") today announced the appointment of Robert Loughran as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Loughran will succeed Timothy Rainey, who will remain with Greenidge as Treasurer of Greenidge and CFO of the company's operating subsidiaries in New York.

Mr. Loughran joined Greenidge as Chief Accounting Officer in June 2021. Prior to Greenidge, he spent 30 years leading high-performing accounting and finance teams. His last two roles were with publicly traded companies Tronox Holdings PLC and Avon Products, Inc. Mr. Loughran began his accounting career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

"Bob has a proven track record of results-driven leadership, strategic thinking and financial acumen," said Jeff Kirt, Greenidge Chief Executive Officer. "He has been instrumental in facilitating our entry into the public markets and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership and expertise as we continue to execute on our strategy, scale our operations and solidify Greenidge's position as the leading integrated and carbon-neutral bitcoin miner."

"I am excited to step into the CFO role at Greenidge to help drive continued execution of our long-term strategic plan, facilitate our growth, further enhance our profitability and deliver significant value for our shareholders," Mr. Loughran said. "Greenidge's positioning as an established, vertically integrated bitcoin miner and its focus on carbon neutrality provides a unique and significant competitive advantage as the company expands across North America."

Mr. Kirt added, "Tim has played a significant role in Greenidge's evolution from a merchant energy company to a growing leader in cryptocurrency mining. We look forward to Tim's continued presence on our management team."

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint. Greenidge currently operates one facility in upstate New York and plans to expand operations to multiple locations in North America.

