Axon Reports Record Bookings of $0.5B in Q3, Up 70% YTD; Q3 Revenue up 39%; Raises 2022 Revenue Outlook to $1 Billion

Dear Shareholders,

Throughout the year, as evidenced by our strong results and strengthening outlook, we have continued to execute on our stated objectives to:

Grow our core through innovation in our key products, Scale new products by developing solutions to real-world challenges, Unlock new areas for growth by extending our reach to new markets, and Drive operating efficiencies across our manufacturing, hiring and support systems.

The third quarter was no exception. Our teams delivered strong performance across the board, driving revenue growth of 39% to $232 million, and GAAP net income of $49 million, which supported Adjusted EBITDA of $51 million, representing a 22% margin. Net income was favorably impacted by a $51 million tax benefit. Our SaaS performance was equally strong, with annual recurring revenue growing 42% to $289 million, supported by deployments in the federal market and international regions. Record Q3 bookings of $488 million were up 54%, driven by strength in software and sensors, bringing year-to-date bookings to nearly $1.2 billion, above full year 2020 levels.

Axon's expanding growth story

As we look ahead to our long-range plans, we are providing an update on our growth story, raising our estimated total addressable market, or TAM, from $27 billion to $52 billion, and sharing our analysis on penetration by region and product category.

TAM growing through investments in products, markets and regions:

Our investments for scale are expanding our total addressable market along three axes — introducing new products, selling into new customer market segments, and adding sales channels to new geographic regions. Our updated estimate points to a $52 billion total addressable market(1).

Axon 2021 TAM Analysis

Axon 2021 TAM Analysis

Axon TAM walk from $27 billion to $52 billion

Two of our newest drivers of TAM growth include our investments in consumer safety and justice software.

Consumer: We see opportunity to create more effective and reliable personal protection for private individuals, and, thus, our consumer business is a growing area of investment. When we say TASER is less than 25% penetrated in the US and even lower globally, that statistic refers to professional users and does not include individual consumers. Our current market penetration in consumer is virtually nil. Historically, our law enforcement and consumer devices have relied upon separate platforms. To drive greater efficiency and reliability, our next generation consumer and law enforcement devices will leverage much of the same core technology. We also plan to offer personal safety solutions, including a consumer-focused smartphone app, and expect to share more details over the coming quarters.

Justice: Axon's expansion into justice software is a natural evolution of our market-leading cloud-hosted digital evidence management software category. Specifically, we are developing software to help prosecutors and defense attorneys streamline the discovery process. Not only is our goal to save attorneys time, but also to shorten the time people are jailed awaiting trial. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities in this category and will be sharing more in the coming months around product launch and customers.

TAM penetration analysis showcases runway for growth:

We see ourselves as less than 2% penetrated across our addressable markets, based on an analysis of potential user penetration in devices and potential dollar penetration in software.

The user penetration for our cloud-connected devices and dollar penetration in software showcases our opportunity for growth across products and regions. Importantly, our TAM penetration analysis(2) excludes select market segments from certain geographies where we are not selling today, highlighting the opportunity to continue to expand our TAM and add incremental growth drivers.

Axon 2021 TAM Penetration

(1) Our TAM methodology estimates annual potential spending on Axon products by considering total possible users in regions and markets we are selling into, based on publicly available user data by job category from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and other public sources, or Axon intends to sell into in the near term, as well as current annual subscription pricing for existing products and estimated annual pricing for future products, based on an analysis of market-supported pricing. Note that with Axon's integrated bundles, under ASC 606, product (hardware) revenue is recognized upon shipment to the customer and service (software) revenue is recognized over time as a time-based obligation to the customer. The TAM, as presented, shows potential annual subscription spending, which will equal revenue recognized over the life of a multi-year contract, but spending and revenue do not always match up in the same year due to the timing difference between subscription-based payments and revenue recognition.



(2) Our TAM penetration methodology factors in Axon's internal estimates for unit sales to date and software revenue to date, as well as potential users based on publicly available data. Commonwealth includes UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Europe excludes UK. Asia excludes China and Russia. TASER, body camera and Axon Fleet percentages represent user penetration, while Axon Cloud SaaS represents dollar penetration. Consumer TASER not included within TASER TAM penetration. Consumer TASER penetration is less than 1% in the US. Axon Cloud SaaS includes Digital Evidence Management, Productivity and Real-Time Operations. Axon Air & AR/VR are not shown given estimated TAM penetrations of about 0%.

Select Q3 highlights

Driving customer engagement and excitement:

New software products accelerating traction: New product bookings more than doubled through the end of the third quarter, led by software services, including Axon Records, Axon Respond, AI-enabled transcription, and AI-enabled automated license plate reading (ALPR).

Demand for Virtual Reality training exceeds expectations: Our Virtual Reality training offers a transformational alternative to tactical training, delivering compelling immersive content and pairing that with our robust training platform, including Axon Academy curriculum. VR training powered by AI will fundamentally transform our ability to level up skills in the field — and we can also use it beyond training to build physical capabilities. VR is the fastest growing new product we've ever launched (3) .

International strength across product lines:

(3) Based upon comparing bookings trajectory following launch.

Domestic bundling strength drives annual recurring revenue and net dollar retention: Our customers are increasingly adopting a broad suite of Axon's solutions at once, which is driving increased order size and strong performance across our SaaS metrics. Recent examples include:

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Updates:

Community engagement gets a boost with My90 acquisition:

Axon Aid supports Louisiana first responders following Hurricane Ida

Virtual Governance & ESG Roadshow:

Learn more about Axon's ESG efforts:

(4) The financial terms were not material to Axon's balance sheet or expected results.

Summary of Q3 2021 results:

Revenue of $232 million grew 39% year over year, on top of 27% growth in Q3 2020, reflecting global demand for our growing software suite and TASER 7 devices. Domestic revenue and international revenue grew 34% and 70%, respectively, year over year.

Gross margin of 62.3% improved 330 basis points year over year, reflecting favorable body camera mix, strong demand for our premium TASER offerings and the continued benefit of engineered lower build costs in our TASER segment.

Operating expenses of $142 million included $34 million in stock-based compensation expense.

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.67 based on GAAP net income of $49 million . Non-GAAP EPS was $1.17 . In Q3 2021, $16 million was tied to acceleration of expected attainment dates, which means the time over which we record expense is shortened. Since Q1 2021, all 12 operational goals have been considered probable of attainment. Since the CEO Performance Award was adopted in 2018, we have expensed $220 million of total potential expense of $246 million under the plan. Since the XSPP plan was adopted in 2019, we have expensed $161 million of total potential expense of $196 million currently projected under the plan for XSPP grants issued to date. Since the CEO Performance Award was issued in 2018, total shareholder return was nearly 500% as of Friday, November 12, 2021 . As a result of our strong Q3 performance, we expect one tranche of the XSPP awards to vest (6) in the coming weeks. Vesting of a second tranche for which the operational goal was achieved as of September 30, 2021 , is contingent upon attainment of the related market capitalization goal.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA grew 50% year over year to $51 million , representing a 21.8% margin on revenue and highlighting our ability to demonstrate leverage while also investing for scale.

Cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $548 million at September 30, 2021 , down $156 million sequentially. Operating cash flow was $16 million . The change in cash and cash equivalents and investments included the use of $172 million in cash for tax withholdings arising from stock awards that were net settled during the quarter and $90 million for our investment in Cellebrite, partially offset by proceeds of $106 million from our at-the-market offering.

Axon has no debt.

(5) These innovative stock-based compensation plans were approved by shareholders in 2018 and 2019 and align the interests of management and employees with shareholders.



(6) Under the shareholder-approved XSPP, participants have a 2.5-year mandatory holding period on net vested shares. Under the shareholder-approved CEO Performance Award, the CEO has a 2.5-year holding period from option exercise.

Financial commentary by segment:

TASER











































THREE MONTHS ENDED



CHANGE



30 SEP 2021

30 JUN 2021

30 SEP 2020

QoQ

YoY



(in thousands)













Net sales

$ 121,491



$ 112,528



$ 84,406



8.0 %

43.9 % Gross margin



65.8 %



66.4 %



62.9 %

(60) bp

290 bp

TASER segment revenue of $121 million grew 44% year over year driven by strong demand globally for the TASER 7 platform.

Gross margin of 65.8% was up 290 bps year over year tied to strong demand combined with the continued benefit of engineered lower build costs. Gross margins declined slightly on a sequential basis, primarily driven by product mix and higher freight costs.

Software & Sensors











































THREE MONTHS ENDED



CHANGE



30 SEP 2021

30 JUN 2021

30 SEP 2020

QoQ

YoY



(in thousands)













Axon Cloud net sales

$ 63,264



$ 60,477



$ 45,462



4.6 %

39.2 % Axon Cloud gross margin



74.6 %



74.5 %



77.1 %

10 bp

(250) bp





































Sensors and Other net sales

$ 47,234



$ 45,790



$ 36,574



3.2 %

29.1 % Sensors and Other gross margin



36.9 %



39.7 %



27.5 %

(280) bp

940 bp

Axon Cloud revenue grew 39% year over year to $63 million , reflecting strong domestic demand. On a sequential basis, Axon Cloud revenue increased $3 million and reflects a decrease of approximately $1 million in non-recurring service revenue, including professional services.

Axon Cloud gross margin of 74.6% includes expected costs to scale our cloud business. This includes the low-to-no margin professional services costs of teams who help our customers deploy Axon's solutions. We expect these costs to continue to be reflected in gross margins as we scale our cloud business. The software-only revenue in this segment, which includes cloud storage and compute costs, has consistently carried a gross margin above 80%.

Sensors & Other revenue grew 29% year over year to $47 million , reflecting strong body camera demand.

Sensors & Other gross margin was 36.9%. As a reminder, we manage toward a 25% gross margin for camera and sensors hardware, and the gross margin will fluctuate quarter to quarter depending on the customer mix.

Forward-looking performance indicators:















































30 SEP 2021

30 JUN 2021

31 MAR 2021

31 DEC 2020

30 SEP 2020



($ in thousands)

Annual recurring revenue (1)

$ 288,691



$ 260,178



$ 242,357



$ 221,263



$ 203,815

Net revenue retention (2)



119 %



119 %



119 %



119 %



120 % Total company future

contracted revenue

$ 2,390,000



$ 2,040,000



$ 1,790,000



$ 1,730,000



$ 1,510,000

Percentage of TASER

devices sold on a recurring

payment plan



58 %



55 %



64 %



53 %



75 %

(1) Monthly recurring license, integration, warranty, and storage revenue annualized. (2) Refer to "Statistical Definitions" below.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 42% year over year to $288.7 million . On a sequential basis, ARR increased by $29 million , slightly ahead of our expectation due to strong demand for added SaaS software features in all three strategic software growth categories: digital evidence management, productivity solutions and real-time operations, and strong contributions from the federal market and international regions.

Net revenue retention was 119% in the quarter, reflecting our ability to deliver additional value to our customers over time and de minimis attrition. We drive adoption of our cloud software solutions through integrated bundling. We are seeing large customers upgrading their subscriptions at individual net dollar retention rates of 140% to 300% to take advantage of our growing suite of productivity and digital evidence management tools. Our law enforcement agency customers often sign up for five to ten-year subscriptions. This SaaS metric purposely excludes the hardware portion of customer subscriptions. We further define this metric under "Statistical Definitions."

Total company future contracted revenue grew to $2.39 billion , reflecting strong bookings in the quarter. Most of our bookings are for multi-year contracts. See definition of this metric under "Statistical Definitions."

The percentage of TASER devices sold on a subscription was 58% in the quarter. As a reminder, Axon has been successfully transitioning its TASER hardware business into a subscription service in more mature markets and expanding into new markets where some initial sales are not on a subscription, with the intention of building subscription businesses in those markets over time.

Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Axon's expectations as of November 15, 2021, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. As our investments have yielded results ahead of our expectations thus far in 2021, we intend to continue investing for growth.

Our updated 2021 outlook is as follows:

We expect to achieve revenue at the high end of our previously communicated range of $840 million to $850 million . Full year revenue of $850 million represents 25% growth over 2020 and reflects our long-term strategy of scaling a business that supports a 20%-plus revenue CAGR.

We are raising our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $163 million to $168 million , from a range of $155 million to $160 million , previously.

We expect stock-based compensation expense to be more than $300 million for the full year. Because our stock-based compensation expense may fluctuate significantly based on changes in the probability of attaining certain operational or market capitalization metrics or attainment of such metrics and with changes in the expected or actual timing of such attainment, it is inherently difficult to forecast future stock-based compensation expense.

$65 million to $70 million in 2021 are unchanged. These include investments to support capacity expansion and automation on TASER device and cartridge manufacturing, and are discussed in greater detail in our Expectations for capital expenditures of approximatelytoin 2021 are unchanged. These include investments to support capacity expansion and automation on TASER device and cartridge manufacturing, and are discussed in greater detail in our Q4 2020 shareholder letter

As we execute upon a scaling global profile and delivering rapid 2021 growth, our strengthening view of the business in 2022 includes at least $1.0 billion in revenue. We are extremely proud of the high level of execution from our teams that has set us up for continued top-line strength, solid margin performance and scaling profitability.

Thank you for investing in our mission to protect life,

Rick Smith, CEO

Luke Larson, President

Jawad Ahsan, CFO

Quarterly conference call and webcast

We will host our Q3 2021 earnings conference call webinar on Monday, November 15 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available via a link on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com (https://investor.axon.com/), or can be accessed directly via https://axon.zoom.us/j/96766824541.

Statistical Definitions

Bookings: We consider bookings to be a statistical measure defined as the sales price of orders (not invoiced sales), including contractual optional periods we expect to be exercised, net of cancellations, inclusive of renewals, placed in the relevant fiscal period, regardless of when the products or services ultimately will be provided, so long as they are expected to occur within five years. Most bookings will be invoiced in subsequent periods. Due to municipal government funding rules, in some cases certain of the future period amounts included in bookings are subject to budget appropriation or other contract cancellation clauses. Although we have entered into contracts for the delivery of products and services in the future and anticipate the contracts will be fulfilled, if agencies do not exercise contractual options, do not appropriate funds in future year budgets, or enact a cancellation clause, revenue associated with these bookings may not ultimately be recognized, resulting in a future reduction to bookings. Bookings, as presented here, represent total company bookings inclusive of all products, and should not be confused with our historical reported measure of Software & Sensors bookings, which excluded TASER-related bookings. Certain customers sign contracts for time periods longer than five-years, which generates a larger-sized booking — but the expected exercise amounts after the five-year period is not included in bookings, as described here, in order to facilitate comparisons between periods.

Net revenue retention: Dollar-based net revenue retention is an important metric to measure our ability to retain and expand our relationships with existing customers. We calculate it as the software and camera warranty subscription and support revenue from a base set of agency customers from which we generated Axon Cloud subscription revenue in the last month of a quarter divided by the software and camera warranty subscription and support revenue from the year-ago month of that same customer base. This calculation includes high-margin warranty but purposely excludes the lower-margin hardware subscription contingent of the customer contracts, as it is meant to be a SaaS metric that we use to monitor the health of the recurring revenue business we are building. This calculation also excludes the implied monthly revenue contribution of customers that were added since the year-ago quarter, and therefore excludes the benefit of new customer acquisition. The metric includes customers, if any, that terminated during the annual period, and therefore, this metric is inclusive of customer churn. This metric is downwardly adjusted to account for the effect of phased deployments -- meaning that for the year-ago period, we consider the total contractually obligated implied monthly revenue amount, rather than monthly revenue amounts that might have been in actuality smaller on a GAAP basis due to the customer not having yet fully deployed their Axon solution. For more information relative to our revenue recognition policies, please reference our SEC filings.

Total company future contracted revenue: Total company future contracted revenue includes both recognized contract liabilities as well as amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods. The remaining performance obligations are limited only to arrangements that meet the definition of a contract under Topic 606 as of September 30, 2021. We expect to recognize between15% - 20% of this balance over the next twelve months, and generally expect the remainder to be recognized over the following five to seven years, subject to risks related to delayed deployments, budget appropriation or other contract cancellation clauses.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, we present the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share and Free Cash Flow. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance in comparison to prior periods. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance, and when planning and forecasting our future periods. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is presented herein.

EBITDA (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Earnings before interest expense, investment interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Earnings before interest expense, investment interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense and pre-tax certain other items (listed below).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Net income excluding the costs of non-cash stock-based compensation and excluding net gain/loss/write-down/disposal/abandonment of property, equipment and intangible assets; loss on impairment; costs related to business acquisitions and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; costs related to the FTC litigation and pre-tax certain other items (listed below). The Company tax-effects non-GAAP adjustments using the blended statutory federal and state tax rates for each period presented.

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Earnings Per share) - Measure of Company's Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the period presented.

Free Cash Flow (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Cash flow from operating activities) - cash flows provided by operating activities minus purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets.

Caution on Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Although these non-GAAP financial measures are not consistent with GAAP, management believes investors will benefit by referring to these non-GAAP financial measures when assessing the Company's operating results, as well as when forecasting and analyzing future periods. However, management recognizes that:

these non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness and should be considered only as a supplement to the Company's GAAP financial measures;

these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial measures;

these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be superior to the Company's GAAP financial measures; and

these non-GAAP financial measures were not prepared in accordance with GAAP or under a comprehensive set of rules or principles.

Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, this presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not enhance the comparability of the Company's results to the results of other companies.

About Axon

Axon is the global leader in connected public safety technologies. We are a mission-driven company whose overarching goal is to protect life. Our vision is a world where bullets are obsolete, where social conflict is dramatically reduced, where everyone has access to a fair and effective justice system and where racial equity, diversity and inclusion is centered in all of our work. Axon is also a leading provider of body cameras for US public safety, providing more transparency and accountability to communities than ever before.

You may learn about our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts by reading our ESG report at investor.axon.com.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. More than 258,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and a global software engineering hub in Seattle, Washington, as well as additional offices in the US, Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Cellebrite is a trademark of Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd.; Cradlepoint is a trademark of Cradlepoint, Inc.; Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.; Skydio is a trademark of Skydio, Inc.; Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.; Verizon is a trademark of Verizon Trademark Services, LLC and Vievu is a trademark of Vievu, LLC. Axon, Axon Academy, Axon Aid, Axon Air, Axon Body, Axon Fleet, Axon Respond, Axon Voyager, TASER, TASER 7, Protect Life and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements in this letter include, without limitation, statements regarding: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; proposed products and services and related development efforts and activities; expectations about the market for our current and future products and services; strategies and trends relating to subscription plan programs and revenues; strategies and trends, including the benefits of, research and development investments; the timing and realization of future contracted revenue; expectations about customer behavior; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance, including our outlook for 2021 fourth quarter and full year revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, stock-based compensation expense, capital expenditures, and 2022 full year revenue; statements of management's strategies, goals and objectives and other similar expressions; as well as the ultimate resolution of financial statement items requiring critical accounting estimates, including those set forth in our Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in our plans and assumptions. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; our exposure to cancellations of government contracts due to appropriation clauses, exercise of a cancellation clause, or non-exercise of contractually optional periods; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products or features; our ability to defend against litigation and protect our intellectual property, and the resulting costs of this activity; our ability to manage our supply chain and avoid production delays, shortages and impacts to expected gross margins; the impact of stock compensation expense, impairment expense, and income tax expense on our financial results; customer purchase behavior, including adoption of our software as a service delivery model; negative media publicity regarding our products; the impact of product mix on projected gross margins; defects in our products; changes in the costs of product components and labor; loss of customer data, a breach of security, or an extended outage, including by our third party cloud-based storage providers; exposure to international operational risks; delayed cash collections and possible credit losses due to our subscription model; changes in government regulations in the U.S. and in foreign markets, especially related to the classification of our products by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and counter-party risks relating to cash balances held in excess of FDIC insurance limits. Many events beyond our control may determine whether results we anticipate will be achieved. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q list various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. These factors are intended as cautionary statements for investors within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act and Section 27A of the Securities Act. Readers can find them under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and investors should refer to them. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K reports to the SEC.

Update on Legal Matters:

Axon v. FTC

Axon continues to vigorously prosecute its Federal court constitutional case against the FTC while the FTC's separate antitrust administrative action against the company remains stayed.

As background, Axon's Federal court constitutional challenge against the FTC was dismissed in April 2020, without prejudice, for lack of jurisdiction, holding that Axon must first bring its claims through the FTC's administrative process. Axon appealed that ruling to the Ninth Circuit (No. 20-15662). In January 2021, a Ninth Circuit panel in a 2-1 split decision affirmed the district court ruling against Axon on the jurisdictional question. The Court then denied Axon's petition for en banc rehearing but granted Axon's motion to stay the appellate mandate pending resolution of the company's certiorari petition with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Axon's Supreme Court petition (No. 21-86 docketed July 22, 2021) presents two questions:

1. Whether Congress impliedly stripped federal district courts of jurisdiction over constitutional challenges to the Federal Trade Commission's structure, procedures, and existence by granting the courts of appeals jurisdiction to "affirm, enforce, modify, or set aside" the Commission's cease-and-desist orders.

2. Whether, on the merits, the structure of the Federal Trade Commission, including the dual-layer for-cause removal protections afforded its administrative law judges, is consistent with the Constitution.

Links to all Court filings and opinions can be found on Axon's FTC Investor Briefing page at https://www.axon.com/ftc.

As a reminder, in parallel to these matters Axon is evaluating strategic alternatives to litigation, which Axon might pursue if determined to be in the best interests of shareholders and customers. This could include a divestiture of the Vievu entity and/or related assets. While Axon continues to believe the 2018 acquisition of Vievu was lawful and a benefit to Vievu's customers, the cost, risk and distraction of protracted litigation merit consideration of settlement if achievable on terms agreeable to the FTC and Axon.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



30 SEP 2021

30 JUN 2021

30 SEP 2020

30 SEP 2021

30 SEP 2020 Net sales from products

$ 165,803

$ 156,427

$ 120,091

$ 463,116

$ 326,134 Net sales from services



66,186



62,368



46,351



182,687



128,729 Net sales



231,989



218,795



166,442



645,803



454,863 Cost of product sales



71,336



65,301



57,798



195,253



150,507 Cost of service sales



16,086



15,565



10,404



44,701



29,331 Cost of sales



87,422



80,866



68,202



239,954



179,838 Gross margin



144,567



137,929



98,240



405,849



275,025 Operating expenses:





























Sales, general and administrative



99,295



177,662



74,443



403,554



209,763 Research and development



42,382



53,952



29,246



143,352



85,187 Total operating expenses



141,677



231,614



103,689



546,906



294,950 Income (loss) from operations



2,890



(93,685)



(5,449)



(141,057)



(19,925) Interest and other income, net



(5,530)



41,841



2,040



36,896



4,594 Income before provision for income taxes



(2,640)



(51,844)



(3,409)



(104,161)



(15,331) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(51,164)



(4,727)



(2,536)



(57,651)



12,227 Net income (loss) per common and common

equivalent shares:

$ 48,524

$ (47,117)

$ (873)

$ (46,510)

$ (27,558) Net income (loss) per common and common

equivalent shares:





























Basic

$ 0.73

$ (0.72)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.71)

$ (0.45) Diluted

$ 0.67

$ (0.72)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.71)

$ (0.45) Weighted average number of common and common

equivalent shares outstanding:





























Basic



66,192



65,166



63,496



65,139



61,159 Diluted



72,441



65,166



63,496



65,139



61,159

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



THREE MONTHS ENDED



THREE MONTHS ENDED



THREE MONTHS ENDED





30 SEP 2021



30 JUN 2021



30 SEP 2020













Software

















Software

















Software



















and

















and

















and











TASER

Sensors

Total

TASER

Sensors

Total

TASER

Sensors

Total Net sales from products (1)

$ 118,569



$ 47,234



$ 165,803



$ 110,637



$ 45,790



$ 156,427



$ 83,517



$ 36,574



$ 120,091

Net sales from services (2)



2,922





63,264





66,186





1,891





60,477





62,368





889





45,462





46,351

Net sales



121,491





110,498





231,989





112,528





106,267





218,795





84,406





82,036





166,442

Cost of product sales



41,554





29,782





71,336





37,701





27,600





65,301





31,297





26,501





57,798

Cost of service sales



—





16,086





16,086





145





15,420





15,565





—





10,404





10,404

Cost of sales



41,554





45,868





87,422





37,846





43,020





80,866





31,297





36,905





68,202

Gross margin



79,937





64,630





144,567





74,682





63,247





137,929





53,109





45,131





98,240

Gross margin %



65.8 %



58.5 %



62.3 %



66.4 %



59.5 %



63.0 %



62.9 %



55.0 %



59.0 %









































































Research and development



10,476





31,906





42,382





12,313





41,639





53,952





3,355





25,891





29,246

























































NINE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED





30 SEP 2021



30 SEP 2020













Software

















Software



















and

















and











TASER

Sensors

Total

TASER

Sensors

Total Net sales from products (1)

$ 326,508



$ 136,608



$ 463,116



$ 228,569



$ 97,565



$ 326,134

Net sales from services (2)



6,510





176,177





182,687





2,222





126,507





128,729

Net sales



333,018





312,785





645,803





230,791





224,072





454,863

Cost of product sales



112,200





83,053





195,253





88,787





61,720





150,507

Cost of service sales



145





44,556





44,701





—





29,331





29,331

Cost of sales



112,345





127,609





239,954





88,787





91,051





179,838

Gross margin



220,673





185,176





405,849





142,004





133,021





275,025

Gross margin %



66.3 %



59.2 %



62.8 %



61.5 %



59.4 %



60.5 %

















































Research and development



32,032





111,320





143,352





10,149





75,038





85,187



(1) Software and Sensors "products" revenue consists of sensors, including on-officer body cameras, Axon Fleet cameras, other hardware sensors, warranties on sensors, and other products, and is sometimes referred to as Sensors and Other revenue.



(2) Software and Sensors "services" revenue comprises sales related to the Axon Cloud, which includes Axon Evidence, cloud-based evidence management software revenue, other recurring cloud-hosted software revenue and related professional services, and is sometimes referred to as Axon Cloud revenue.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. UNIT SALES STATISTICS (Unaudited) Units in whole numbers





THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED





30 SEP

30 SEP

Unit

Percent

30 SEP

30 SEP

Unit

Percent



2021

2020

Change

Change

2021

2020

Change

Change TASER 7

36,350

15,908

20,442

128.5 %

77,421

36,352

41,069

113.0 % TASER X26P

6,596

8,119

(1,523)

(18.8)



21,837

26,780

(4,943)

(18.5)

TASER X2

5,562

10,078

(4,516)

(44.8)



24,188

33,656

(9,468)

(28.1)

TASER Pulse

3,232

12,811

(9,579)

(74.8)



18,225

21,501

(3,276)

(15.2)

Cartridges

1,327,971

852,980

474,991

55.7



3,751,060

2,441,612

1,309,448

53.6

Axon Body

58,248

62,873

(4,625)

(7.4)



149,914

137,803

12,111

8.8

Axon Flex

3,390

3,175

215

6.8



6,801

8,213

(1,412)

(17.2)

Axon Fleet

2,753

2,396

357

14.9



6,655

7,399

(744)

(10.1)

Axon Dock

8,556

9,165

(609)

(6.6)



20,625

19,096

1,529

8.0



AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED





30 SEP 2021

30 JUN 2021

30 SEP 2020

30 SEP 2021

30 SEP 2020

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss)

$ 48,524

$ (47,117)

$ (873)

$ (46,510)

$ (27,558)

Depreciation and amortization



4,838



4,291



3,133



13,420



8,944

Interest expense



5



17



32



27



44

Investment interest income



(123)



(502)



(965)



(1,158)



(3,157)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(51,164)



(4,727)



(2,536)



(57,651)



12,227

EBITDA

$ 2,080

$ (48,038)

$ (1,209)

$ (91,872)

$ (9,500)



































Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation expense

$ 35,062

$ 137,549

$ 26,094

$ 262,221

$ 80,124

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on

strategic investments and marketable

securities (1)



6,660



(40,855)



—



(34,195)



—

Transaction costs related to strategic

investments



393



110



—



888



923

Loss on disposal and abandonment of

intangible assets



—



119



139



130



252

Loss (gain) on disposal and impairment of

property and equipment, net



31



(2)



124



74



1,429

Costs related to FTC litigation



242



147



8,573



622



18,542

Payroll taxes related to XSPP vesting



6,069



2,217



—



9,738



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50,537

$ 51,247

$ 33,721

$ 147,606

$ 91,770

Net income (loss) as a percentage of net

sales



20.9 %

(21.5) %

(0.5) %

(7.2) %

(6.1) % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net

sales



21.8 %

23.4 %

20.3 %

22.9 %

20.2 %

































Stock-based compensation expense:































Cost of product and service sales

$ 1,112

$ 1,838

$ 744

$ 4,439

$ 2,170

Sales, general and administrative



25,969



114,089



19,117



211,073



60,853

Research and development



7,981



21,622



6,233



46,709



17,101

Total

$ 35,062

$ 137,549

$ 26,094

$ 262,221

$ 80,124



(1) Includes an unrealized loss of $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and net unrealized gains of $21.9 million and realized gain of $12.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - continued (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



30 SEP 2021

30 JUN 2021

30 SEP 2020

30 SEP 2021

30 SEP 2020 Non-GAAP net income:





























GAAP net income (loss)

$ 48,524

$ (47,117)

$ (873)

$ (46,510)

$ (27,558) Non-GAAP adjustments:





























Stock-based compensation expense



35,062



137,549



26,094



262,221



80,124 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on strategic investments and marketable securities (1)



6,660



(40,855)



—



(34,195)



— Loss on disposal and abandonment of intangible assets



—



119



139



130



252 Loss (gain) on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net



31



(2)



124



74



1,429 Transaction costs related to strategic investments



393



110



—



888



923 Costs related to FTC litigation



242



147



8,573



622



18,542 Payroll taxes related to XSPP vesting



6,069



2,217



—



9,738



— Income tax effects



(12,064)



(24,826)



(8,618)



(59,671)



(24,984) Non-GAAP net income

$ 84,917

$ 27,342

$ 25,439

$ 133,297

$ 48,728































Diluted income (loss) per common share





























GAAP

$ 0.67

$ (0.72)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.71)

$ (0.45) Non-GAAP

$ 1.17

$ 0.38

$ 0.40

$ 1.89

$ 0.79































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





























GAAP



72,441



65,166



63,496



65,139



61,159 Non-GAAP (2)



72,441



71,689



64,087



70,515



61,818





(1) Includes an unrealized loss of $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and net unrealized gains of $21.9 million and realized gain of $12.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.



(2) Non-GAAP diluted income per common share factors in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding in periods where there is both a GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





30 SEP 2021

31 DEC 2020



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 281,691

$ 155,440 Short-term investments



216,557



406,525 Marketable securities



83,340



— Accounts and notes receivable, net



265,267



229,201 Contract assets, net



130,976



63,945 Inventory, net



93,279



89,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



52,710



36,883 Total current assets



1,123,820



981,952













Property and equipment, net



128,808



105,494 Deferred tax assets, net



104,169



45,770 Intangible assets, net



7,426



9,448 Goodwill



25,571



25,205 Long-term investments



49,431



90,681 Long-term notes receivable, net



12,621



22,457 Long-term contract assets, net



43,394



20,099 Strategic investments



58,520



11,711 Other assets



91,627



68,206 Total assets

$ 1,645,387

$ 1,381,023













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable



27,418



24,142 Accrued liabilities



88,894



59,843 Current portion of deferred revenue



250,651



163,959 Customer deposits



6,118



2,956 Other current liabilities



6,809



5,431 Total current liabilities



379,890



256,331













Deferred revenue, net of current portion



111,892



111,222 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits



4,580



4,503 Long-term deferred compensation



5,125



4,732 Deferred tax liability



155



649 Other long-term liabilities



29,842



27,331 Total liabilities



531,484



404,768













Stockholders' Equity:











Preferred stock



—



— Common stock



1



1 Additional paid-in capital



1,147,478



962,159 Treasury stock



(155,947)



(155,947) Retained earnings



123,391



169,901 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,020)



141 Total stockholders' equity



1,113,903



976,255 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,645,387

$ 1,381,023

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED





30 SEP 2021

30 JUN 2021

30 SEP 2020

30 SEP 2021

30 SEP 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:































Net income (loss)

$ 48,524

$ (47,117)

$ (873)

$ (46,510)

$ (27,558)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:































Depreciation and amortization



4,838



4,291



3,133



13,420



8,944

Loss on disposal and abandonment of intangible assets



—



119



139



130



252

Loss (gain) on disposal and impairment of property and

equipment, net



31



(2)



124



74



1,429

Net loss (gain) on strategic investments and marketable securities



6,660



(40,855)



—



(34,195)



—

Stock-based compensation



35,062



137,549



26,094



262,221



80,124

Deferred income taxes



(52,004)



(6,291)



(5,518)



(58,893)



(11,670)

Unrecognized tax benefits



30



(147)



(39)



77



573

Bond premium amortization



1,496



1,606



1,160



4,606



1,830

Noncash lease expense



1,437



1,539



817



4,087



2,743

Provision for expected credit losses



553



397



118



615



776

Change in assets and liabilities:































Accounts and notes receivable and contract assets



(114,106)



(35,286)



(39,176)



(118,094)



(48,551)

Inventory



(1,306)



(2,368)



(16,100)



(3,154)



(59,371)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(15,586)



(6,368)



3,729



(28,906)



(4,822)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities



38,909



7,681



8,657



28,528



25,365

Deferred revenue



61,911



19,428



28,875



87,558



34,099

Net cash provided by operating activities



16,449



34,176



11,140



111,564



4,163

Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchases of investments



(124,191)



(82,463)



(224,090)



(362,479)



(516,687)

Proceeds from call / maturity of investments



204,358



162,560



128,529



499,172



287,199

Proceeds from sale of strategic investments



—



14,546









14,546



—

Purchases of property and equipment



(12,470)



(13,510)



(58,472)



(36,501)



(66,023)

Purchases of intangible assets



(14)



(102)



(66)



(157)



(177)

Proceeds of disposal from property and equipment



(17)



38



16



31



94

Strategic investments



—



(500)



—



(20,500)



(4,700)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired



(700)



—



—



(700)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



66,966



80,569



(154,083)



93,412



(300,294)

Cash flows from financing activities:































Net proceeds from equity offering



105,615



—



—



105,615



306,779

Proceeds from options exercised



—



—



—



—



295

Income and payroll tax payments for net-settled stock awards



(172,205)



(3,267)



(1,119)



(182,517)



(6,886)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(66,590)



(3,267)



(1,119)



(76,902)



300,188

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(1,508)



73



812



(1,827)



(303)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



15,317



111,551



(143,250)



126,247



3,754

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



266,481



154,930



319,359



155,551



172,355

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 281,798

$ 266,481

$ 176,109

$ 281,798

$ 176,109



AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited) (in thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



30 SEP 2021

30 JUN 2021

30 SEP 2020

30 SEP 2021

30 SEP 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 16,449

$ 34,176

$ 11,140

$ 111,564

$ 4,163 Purchases of property and equipment



(12,470)



(13,510)



(58,472)



(36,501)



(66,023) Purchases of intangible assets



(14)



(102)



(66)



(157)



(177) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure

$ 3,965

$ 20,564

$ (47,398)

$ 74,906

$ (62,037)

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES (in thousands)





30 SEP 2021

31 DEC 2020



(Unaudited)





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 281,691

$ 155,440 Short-term investments



216,557



406,525 Long-term investments



49,431



90,681 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments, net

$ 547,679

$ 652,646

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

