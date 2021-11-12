T-Mobile, Intel Among Sponsors of Inaugural V2X Live Conference - March 16 & 17, 2022 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia Event Features Live Demonstrations of 5G Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Technology, Real-World Smart City Connected Infrastructure, Innovation and Investment at the Heart of "Silicon Orchard"

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era in 5G, transportation infrastructure and innovation from vehicle connectivity is the focus of the V2X Live 2022 conference & exhibition, March 16 and 17, 2022 in Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart city environments powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G. The event, presented by T-Mobile and sponsored by Intel, is produced in partnership with Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, a premier incubator and real-world technology proving ground in the Southeast of the United States.

"V2X Live is focused on the infrastructure to support a new era in transportation and vehicle connectivity. Attendees will look beyond connected cars and self-driving vehicles to important considerations such as 5G connectivity, infrastructure and investment to deliver high-bandwidth, low latency communications and computing to the cloud; to street infrastructure; and to other vehicles." – V2X Live Executive Producer, Tim Downs

Event organizers will showcase thought-leaders from a wide range of technology ecosystems, including 5G mobility, cloud computing, software innovation, autonomous vehicles, smart city infrastructure and more.

Live tours of Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners are included in the conference experience for attendees, sponsors, speakers and partnering organizations.

"Systems Integrators, technology innovators, automotive industry executives and government transportation leaders will convene in the heart of what's being called 'Silicon Orchard' to focus on investment, design and deployment of the next generation of connected vehicle infrastructure. This conference is a truly unique opportunity for solutions providers and experts to help forge a new digital architecture for communities and regions. At Peachtree Corners, connected smart city infrastructure isn't just a concept: it's a living reality that's experienced every day by our residents and some of the brightest technology developers in the world who are proving out emerging solutions in a real-world environment that can't be replicated in a closed setting." – Peachtree Corners CTO and Assistant City Manager, Brandon Branham

Interested individuals can respond to the Call for Speakers and register for more information online at www.v2x.live. For more information on Peachtree Corners and the Curiosity Lab, or to schedule a briefing with city government officials, contact Peachtree@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About the 2030 Project

V2X Live is produced by the 2030 Project LLC – a business media publisher founded by wireless and broadband industry veterans to meet the information needs of suppliers, integrators and enterprises in a period of unprecedented change from virtualization, open source and software enabled networks. Visit us on the web at www.2030project.co

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world.

For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

Timothy Downs

Tdowns@smartgigmedia.com

949-235-8985

