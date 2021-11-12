RTC Celebrates Passage Of The Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act; Looks To Public For Input On The Future Of Transportation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of President Biden signing the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) invites the community to weigh in on the future of transportation in the region and celebrates the bipartisan legislation that delivers historic levels of funding for transportation that will improve mobility, create jobs, address safety, promote sustainability, and support equity in Southern Nevada.

This much-needed funding will help support existing RTC programs such as mass transit, on- demand microtransit services, zero-emission vehicle expansion, and bike and pedestrian infrastructure. A key component of the bill is the certainty it provides with transportation funding levels not only increased, but set for five years.

According to RTC Chairwoman and Henderson Mayor Debra March, while Southern Nevada's portion of IIJA funding is not yet definitively known, the anticipated investment in the region's infrastructure will be significant and help to advance critical initiatives.

"As Southern Nevada continues to grow, this funding will help ensure that we continue to build and maintain transportation infrastructure that reflects the needs of our community and contributes to the economic vibrancy of our region," said March.

Based on historical apportionment of federal formula funds, the RTC anticipates it will receive a total of approximately $443 million in roadway funding over the next five years, of which $93 million is new funding. These funds will be used to improve air quality, deploy innovative technologies addressing safety and congestion, and construct additional bike and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.

Relative to transit, the RTC estimates receiving a total of approximately $311 million in formula funds over the next five years, of which $80 million is new funding. This is also based on historical apportionment of federal formula funds. These funds will be used to enhance paratransit and fixed route services, increase frequencies, and accelerate the RTC's transition to a 100% zero emissions fleet.

For Maryland Parkway, a vital corridor for Southern Nevada for which Bus Rapid Transit is currently planned, the IIJA increases the project eligibility cap for the Small Starts grant program and also increases the federal share payable. This means the RTC can now pursue funding for the critical Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit project through the Small Starts program, rather than the more competitive New Starts program intended for larger projects.

The IIJA also boosts funding for existing grant programs and establishes new programs that will enable RTC to work with its regional partners to aggressively compete for more than $100 billion in grant funding for projects that promote mobility, technology, safety, and electrification.

According to RTC Vice Chair and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, the RTC has begun identifying potential projects that will be eligible for new and existing competitive grant programs, complement the Biden Administration's priorities with respect to infrastructure, and improve Southern Nevada's transportation network.

"While we will be working with other local and state entities to ensure coordination on key regional transportation projects, we are also asking Southern Nevadans for input," said Jones. "With the impending passage of the IIJA, the timing of our current On Board Mobility Plan survey couldn't be better. Community input is vital to ensuring our priorities are in sync with those who call Southern Nevada home."

Beginning in 2017, The RTC developed the On Board Mobility Plan (Plan), which serves as a roadmap for transportation in Southern Nevada. Through numerous engagement efforts that reached more than 80,000 residents, and three public surveys which garnered more than 30,000 responses, the RTC identified multiple transportation priorities, many of which rely on federal funding, such as that provided by the IIJA. Recognized by other agencies across the country for its success, the Plan recently earned a National Award for Excellence in Metropolitan Planning Organization Coordination and Partnership from the American Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations (AMPO).

The RTC is now engaging the public once again to reaffirm the community's support of the On Board vision, rank previously identified community mobility preferences with a focus on high-capacity transit like light rail and bus rapid transit, and prioritize key transportation corridors.

The survey, which can be found at onboardsnv.com, will be available through Jan. 20, 2022.

