Marelli Named 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree

Marelli's IAQ Purification System utilizes UV-A and UV-C light with a titanium dioxide (TiO2) filter to destroy bacteria and virus-causing particles, including COVID-19

The two UV-light design is a key performance differentiator and is core to Marelli patents

Marelli has developed and tested multiple versions of IAQ for original equipment and aftermarket vehicle applications, as well as for home or office use

Marelli, a leading global tier-one automotive supplier, has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Award Honoree for its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Purification System, which kills bacteria and viruses in vehicles and indoor environments. The announcement was made on November 10 during CES Unveiled New York, a tech event that provides a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

The unique system utilizes UV-A and UV-C light combined with a titanium dioxide (TiO2) filter to destroy airborne bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19, with greater than 99% effectiveness within 15 minutes. IAQ incorporates semiconductor photocatalysis, which uses light energy to drive a chemical reaction with the TiO2 filter. TiO2 is an excellent photocatalyst material due to its efficient photoactivity, high stability, low cost, and environmental safety.



The two-UV light design is a key performance differentiator and is core to Marelli patents. Competitive offerings incorporate UV-C light only, which not does address volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or odors. Ionizer technologies create dirt particles that require cleaning, while filters only trap pollutants and ultimately need to be replaced. Filters cannot trap gases, fumes, chemicals, odors and some viruses, including COVID-19, as they are small enough to pass through.

Marelli has developed several versions of IAQ for use in the following applications:

Automotive HVAC unit installed inside the cockpit module or the ductwork, fully integrated and invisible to vehicle occupants. This unit works with traditional and alternative powertrains and can also be used for high occupancy transit (taxis, buses, trains, airplanes.)

Automotive stand-alone unit that can fit inside a cup holder or be mounted onto a dashboard, mirror, or interior vent. Positioned for the aftermarket, it's powered by the cigarette lighter and/or USB charger.

Indoor unit to be sold through office furniture manufacturers and/or distributors.

The company landed its first automotive program win for IAQ earlier this year and will go into production in late 2022 for an electric vehicle manufacturer based in Los Angeles, California.



"We are honored to be named a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree," said Bharat Vennapusa, Executive Vice President Global Operations, Marelli. "With this technology we've expanded our focus beyond the traditional automotive market, developing an innovation solution that creates safer spaces for all whether in home or office. The possibilities for IAQ are exciting, and this recognition is proof positive that our advanced engineering efforts are paying off."



The annual CES Innovation Awards program celebrates outstanding design, recognizing honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.



About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 58,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,266 billion JPY (10.4 billion EUR) in 2020.

