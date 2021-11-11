IGEL Collaborates with HP to Deliver IGEL OS on HP Thin Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced a definitive global agreement with HP Inc. for the certification of IGEL OS on select HP thin clients to deliver secure, cost-effective, and easy-to-manage cloud-enabled workspaces for the new work-from-anywhere (WFx) era.

Together, IGEL and HP are offering more choices for end-users with proven HP thin clients that are factory-loaded with IGEL OS, the Linux-based managed endpoint operating system that is purpose-built for secure, high-fidelity access to digital workspaces on any cloud. To simplify the procurement, implementation, and support of next-generation thin clients, HP will optionally offer IGEL OS factory loaded on HP t430, t540 and t640 devices which are available directly through HP channel partners and distributors, globally.

"The global collaboration with HP is a breakthrough moment for IGEL as we work together to deliver increased capability and choice for thin client and cloud workspace users," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "With global alignment, and the mutual resource investments to back it, our strategic relationship will enable organizations of every size to benefit from the combination of HP hardware technology and innovative IGEL software to improve the end-user experience with seamless and secure access to business-critical applications in the cloud. HP certifying the IGEL OS on their t430, t540 and t640 platforms increases access to customers seeking a secure, high-performance option for their EUC environment."

"The need for powerful, secure PCs that prioritize productivity and collaboration is more crucial than ever," said Alex Thatcher, General Manager of Cloud Client Group, HP Inc. "HP is committed to empowering users everywhere and offers a comprehensive portfolio of secure, high-performance thin clients for cloud computing, virtual desktop infrastructure and beyond. Our work with IGEL showcases our support to provide users with choices for innovation that address their hybrid work needs."

"Our most recent research indicates that virtual desktop interface (VDI) is primed for accelerated growth," states IDC Research Vice President of Devices and Displays, Linn Huang. "The swift transition of many organizations to hybrid work models has made flexibility a chief priority in modern IT design. In turn, thin clients and digital workspaces will play an increasingly important role for enterprises."

IGEL and HP have collaborated in response to demand from multiple large mutual customers (including retail, healthcare, and banking giants) who are already using the combined technology in the field. Testing and validation was performed through HP's participation in the IGEL Ready program at the Strategic Platform Partner level. The two companies are also collaborating in the global delivery and support of the integrated solutions.

"The ability to re-purpose existing HP endpoints using IGEL OS has benefited our organization in a couple of ways. First, the simplicity and ease of use associated with IGEL OS has saved us time and freed up valuable resources. Next, IGEL OS enables us to get more out of our existing hardware investments by extending the life of our HP endpoints," said Daniel Carlisle, Architect Lead, Integris Health. "It's a win-win for both our operational and technical teams."

IGEL's strategic relationship with HP is supported by industry vendors, channel partners, and distributors around the world. A collection of industry supporting quotes is available here.

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready now includes more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS. HP is an inaugural partner in the new IGEL Ready Strategic Platform Level, which is offered to members by invitation only. The above integrations underscore how IGEL is helping businesses improve the end-user experience in the work-from-anywhere era. For more information, visit: https://www.igel.com/ready.

To view the HP Inc. partner profile, visit the IGEL Ready Showcase HP Inc. page here. To view HP Inc.'s product profile, visit HP Inc. IGEL and HP Inc. will also be featuring the new partnership during the IGEL DISRUPT events in late 2021 and 2022.

To learn more and start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

