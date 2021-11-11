Aryza Announces Significant Investment to Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollen Street Capital has agreed a sale of Aryza Holdings Limited (Aryza, or the Company) to Atlas Bidco 1 Limited - a company owned by Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, Pollen Street, and Aryza senior management. All parties are excited by the future growth potential of the high-quality software platform, attractive market dynamics and M&A opportunity.

Colin Brown CEO of Aryza Group commented:

"This is a major step forward in the growth of Aryza, we have continued to build a sustainable and successful business throughout one of the most difficult trading periods in history. This additional investment will fuel even more organic growth and present us with a greater depth to explore opportunities in new territories, and to continue to enhance our market-leading product set."

Pollen Street first invested in Aryza in 2017. Since then, Aryza has grown rapidly in size and breadth of offering, both organically and through M&A. Today it is a global leading provider of case management and process automation software solutions for regulated industries, serving the insolvency, credit, and debt recovery sectors.

Macquarie bring substantial institutional expertise and operational experience, as well as an extensive network in Australia, New Zealand, US and Asia and flexible capital to support continued growth of Aryza. Its capabilities are demonstrated through a track record of more than 620 investments deploying $US35 billion since inception in 2009, including many software investments.

Adam Joseph, Head of Private Equity, Macquarie Capital Principal Finance Europe, said:

"We were attracted by Aryza's exceptional quality, leading position in lending and insolvency sectors and defensible market position – with the potential for further product and geographic growth. Investing alongside Pollen Street Capital, with whom we have a long-standing relationship, provides a unique opportunity to deploy our flexible capital to offer additional support and the resources required to help achieve Aryza's future growth ambitions."

Sharand Maharaj, Managing Director at Macquarie Capital Principal Finance added:

"We look forward to working alongside Colin and the rest of the management team and bringing our experience in supporting high growth businesses to help continue the impressive momentum they have achieved with Pollen Street Capital to date."

