ZIPS Car Wash Salutes Veterans with FREE Wash on Veterans Day

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 10 years, ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) has extended a free car wash to all United States veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day. The ZIPS free wash this Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, is one of the company's best car wash packages and includes all of its exterior cleaning and protection products, as well as free towels for extra drying and surface cleaner to use on site with ZIPS free turbo vacuums for self-serve detailing.

Zips Car Wash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zips Car Wash)

"This Veterans Day, we're giving our best to those who have given their best for our country,"

"This Veterans Day, we're giving our best to those who have given their best for our country," said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. "While ZIPS has always implemented military support into our business model, in 2021, we have re-focused our efforts to offer programs that emphasize hiring veterans, supporting veteran-owned businesses, and extending our unlimited services at a discounted rate to active military and first responders," he added.

ZIPS will use the honor system to provide free car washes on Veterans Day for veterans and active military personnel. These guests are also encouraged to use wash code 1112 for expedited service at their local ZIPS. The express car wash chain operates 220 locations in 19 states and expects to serve thousands of military personnel with free car washes this Veterans Day.

In addition, for every person who enters to win ZIPS America's Dirtiest Car Sweepstakes (enter now https://swee.ps/llIsbBvoa) with the Grand Prize trip to America's Cleanest City: Honolulu, Hawaii, a $1 donation will be made to Operation Homefront, up to $10,000. Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

About ZIPS Car Wash: ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com), headquartered in Plano, TX, operates 220 locations in 19 states, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. ZIPS Car Wash offers multiple car wash options for every consumer in the convenient form of a ride-thru car wash experience. ZIPS Car Wash also offers free self-serve vacuums, free towel and cleaner services and Unlimited Wash Club Memberships.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zips Car Wash