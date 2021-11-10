PEBBLES™ Cereal Inspires Kids to "Never Stop Doo-ing" New Project Issues Call for Kids Art Which Will Be Featured on Murals Across America

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the world slowed down last year, kids didn't. Their boundless imagination and the creations that materialized during that challenging time were inspiring and motivated PEBBLES™ Cereal to go beyond the breakfast table to celebrate kids' creativity. As a cereal often described as boldness in a box - with its vibrant colors, intense aromas and delicious fruity & cocoa flavors – PEBBLES is frequently used as a medium and inspiration for making arts and crafts.

PEBBLES™ Cereal Inspires Kids to “Never Stop Doo-ing”

The brand is highlighting kid-powered creativity in its latest campaign, Yabba Dabba Doo You and is issuing a challenge for kids to keep creating with their Never Stop Doo-ing Project. This call to action on PEBBLES' digital hub allows kids to submit the art they have been doo-ing over the last year, with the opportunity for select pieces to be displayed on murals in major markets across the U.S.; art that illustrates that despite unprecedented challenges, kids' creativity always shines through.

"Kids develop their identity and self-esteem early, making these formative years critical for unlocking their inner creator," said Amy Brothers, Senior Brand Manager, PEBBLES Cereal. "PEBBLES Cereal believes whole-heartedly in feeding kids and their creativity. And with our Never Stop Doo-ing Project, we're celebrating all the ways kids have turned their imagination into creation, with the hope to fuel even more making, creating and doo-ing."

The first call for creativity starts today. The brand is encouraging parents and kids ages 6 to 15-years-old to visit www.createwithpebbles.com to submit their most imaginative, colorful pieces of art that they want to share with the world - paintings, drawings, doodles, or any graphic art they think is awesome. All submitted art will be spotlighted online in the Never Stop Doo-ing Gallery. Then, a select number of submissions will be turned into larger-than-life, open-air experiential art wall murals in Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville and Denver from December 16th through January 13th.

Beyond these jaw-dropping murals, PEBBLES will donate creativity crates, filled with $10,000 worth of art supplies to non-profit organizations in the cities where each of the installations are located, to help unlock even more kid creativity.

To learn more and submit artwork, visit www.createwithpebbles.com and follow PEBBLES on Facebook and Instagram, where consumers can expect to see additional calls for creativity in the coming months. Submissions will be accepted through December 5 and winners will be notified by December 9.

About PEBBLES™ Cereal

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for nearly 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter PEBBLES. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com .

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a WarnerMedia company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)

