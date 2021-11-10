New Norwegian heart sensor better than today's hospital equipment to detect atrial fibrillation

LILLESAND, Norway, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative heart sensor ECG247, which has been developed and manufactured by Appsens AS in Norway, is shown to be better than the equipment most of the world's hospitals and heart specialists use to find heart rhythm disorders, according to a new study published in the renowned Journal of Healthcare Engineering. ECG247 makes it easier to find severe heart rhythm disorders before they cause symptoms, says Project Manager Elisabeth Ramsdal from Appsens.

Medical doctor and PhD candidate at Sorlandet Hospital Edvard L Sandberg has in collaboration with researchers from e.g., Oslo University Hospital and St. Olav's Hospital, compared the ECG247 heart sensor with standard hospital equipment for detecting heart rhythm disorders (so-called Holter examination or long-term ECG). In the study, both systems were used simultaneously in 150 patients over several days. ECG247 detected arrhythmias on par with Holter technology but had far fewer erroneous test results (fewer false positive results). In addition, the study showed that the ECG247 sensor is much easier and more comfortable to use than regular Holter equipment.

ECG247 heart sensor has been developed in collaboration with researchers at Sorlandet Hospital and the University of Agder. The system consists of a small reusable sensor which is attached to the skin over the sternum with a special patch. The sensor communicates with an app on the mobile phone and analyses the heart rhythm in real time up to 14 days using artificial intelligence. The results can easily be shared with a GP or cardiologist in real time. ECG247 is already in use by many GPs and cardiologists in Norway.

Dr Sandberg says that many people have heart rhythm disorders without knowing it. Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, and is associated with an increased risk of e.g., stroke, heart failure, dementia and premature death. There are good preventative medications if the condition is detected in time. International guidelines recommend that everyone with an increased risk, i.e., anyone over the age of 75 and anyone over the age of 65 with additional diseases (diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure, previous stroke or other cardiovascular disease) be tested regularly for heart fibrillation. Some younger people at high risk should also be tested.

"After more than 4 years of development work, we are proud that ECG247 is now medically certified in Europe and FDA approval is ongoing. The study confirms that ECG247 is reliable, accurate and easy to use" said Managing Director of Appsens AS, Tord Ytterdahl. "We hope that the study can contribute to a wider international launch of ECG247. By detecting heart rhythm disorders early, ECG247 can help prevent serious complications such as stroke. Many people who feel palpitations from time to time can now easily test themselves".

Read more about ECG247 at www.ecg247.no and about the study here: Diagnostic Accuracy and Usability of the ECG247 Smart Heart Sensor Compared to Conventional Holter Technology (hindawi.com)



About Appsens AS

Appsens is a medical technology company established in 2017. The company is headquartered in Lillesand, Norway and works closely with national health services and universities on the development of advanced medical equipment. The company's employees have in-depth knowledge of cardiology, wireless sensor technology and advanced software.

