Nature Made® Surprises Los Angeles Teachers by Flash Funding All Open Classroom Resource Requests #TeachHealthy Campaign Expands to Fund All Open DonorsChoose Donation Requests in the Los Angeles Unified School District - Fulfilling the Wish Lists of over 1,000 Teachers

WEST HILLS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Made®, the #1 Pharmacist Recommended Vitamin and Supplement brand, announced today that they have fully funded every single classroom request made by a Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) teacher through education nonprofit DonorsChoose. The $1 Million+ donation expands on Nature Made's efforts through its #TeachHealthy campaign to support teachers with much needed resources for their classrooms, by funding over 1,500 projects in the second-largest school district in the nation.

"We are deeply proud of the impact we are making in supporting thousands of teachers nationwide with the launch of #TeachHealthy during this critical back-to-school season" said Rhonda Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pharmavite, the makers of Nature Made. "As a company founded and based in the Los Angeles area, flash funding all LAUSD projects through Donors Choose takes on special meaning for us because it will have a direct impact on the schools attended by many of our employees' families and their neighbors."

Through DonorsChoose, the #1 education non-profit where teachers request materials they need for their classrooms, donors financially support the projects that inspire them. Among the LAUSD projects funded today were diverse and inclusive books in Spanish and English for Ms. Manzo's third through fifth graders at Ellen Ochoa Learning Center, new gardening tools for Mr. Kangas's sixth graders to grow fresh vegetables at George K Porter Middle School, and art materials for Mrs. Slayton's first graders at Frank Del Olmo Elementary School.

"We're so grateful for Nature Made's continued support of our teachers and students, including today's generous surprise for Los Angeles classrooms," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. "Teachers are working harder than ever to help their students learn and thrive, and Nature Made's support will mean hundreds of Los Angeles teachers will have additional resources to make this year a success."

In one of the largest Health & Wellness partnerships DonorsChoose has established this year, Nature Made® will be donating over 7 million servings of immune-support products to teachers and a total of $4 Million in 2021 to provide teachers with supplies needed to maintain healthy learning environments. To view all funded projects and learn more, visit www.donorschoose.org/teachhealthy.

About Nature Made®

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/naturemade) and Instagram (@naturemadevitamins).

*Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org .

