GoodBuy Gear Offers Curbside Pickup and Local Delivery To Combat Holiday Shipping Delays and Shortages 77% of American adults expect to buy at least one secondhand item this holiday season, and GoodBuy Gear is equipped to fill the demand now through Thursday, December 23

DENVER and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodBuy Gear, the leading online marketplace for parents to buy and sell quality-used baby & kid gear gear, is offering curbside pickup and local delivery to provide parents with a quick and stress-free holiday shopping experience this year. The brand's online marketplace hosts a wide assortment of locally available open box and gently used toys, bikes, strollers and other giftable items to bypass current supply chain and shipping delays.

Avoid shipping delays and shortages, plus keep good gear in circulation longer, by shopping GoodBuy Gear's curated holiday gift guide.

'Tis the Season to Thrift The Gift

Aside from ordering and receiving items quickly, GoodBuy Gear's open box and gently used assortment also gives parents the added benefit of gifting toys or gear that may be sold out elsewhere. Unsure what the hot ticket items are this year? GoodBuy Gear's Holiday Gift Guide highlights hundreds of items within eight different categories, all of which are discounted from traditional retail prices.

"We've put a lot of time and effort into carefully curating this year's Holiday Gift Guide," said in-house gear expert and mom of two, Kristin Hood. "Each and every item listed is something I would personally purchase for my kids or put on my own Christmas list this year."

GoodBuy Gear gift cards are also a great option for those who like to gift a sustainable and flexible shopping experience to friends and family.

How to Order Curbside Pickup and Local Delivery

When shopping on goodbuygear.com, parents are encouraged to update the product location filter to ensure they are matched with items currently available in their area. At checkout, shoppers have the option to select local delivery, which takes one to three business days and must be placed by December 21 to ensure arrival in time for Christmas. For those looking to shop even later, curbside pickup is available until December 23 at 4 p.m. local time. GoodBuy Gear will be closed on Friday, December 24.

Declutter and Earn Holiday Shopping Funds

In addition to their online marketplace, GoodBuy offers local pickup and drop-off services so families can sell gently used gear—and especially toys this time of year—to declutter, make money and keep good gear in circulation for other families to purchase and gift this holiday season.

Shop GoodBuy Gear's Holiday Gift Guide at: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/holiday-collection

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to safely and sustainably circulate quality-used baby & kid products they love. Our mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children's items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

The safest curated online marketplace to buy and sell baby & kid stuff while keeping secondhand gear in circulation longer.

