Boomi Unveils Hyperautomation Vision And New Product Announcements At Out Of This World Event

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi , the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today unveiled its vision for hyperautomation and the future of business, along with key product announcements, at its annual digital user event, Out of This World 2021 (OOTW). Through its undisputed category leadership and focus on business growth, Boomi is catapulting the industry towards the future of connectivity and automation. The company has connected more than 189,000 unique endpoints to date, and has over 18,000 customers processing more than 4.8 billion integrations every month on its revolutionary Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform .

During the keynote, Boomi CEO Chris McNabb discussed the critical need for connectivity and automation to enable integrated experiences – a vision that Boomi announced in late 2020. Integrated experiences are truly connected and engaging experiences that empower organizations to drive strategic advantage, customer loyalty, and satisfaction. They are only achievable through an organization's ability to instantly connect everyone to everything, anywhere. Yet, integration remains one of the most dire challenges IT leaders face today in their cloud strategies. According to a global survey Boomi commissioned from Vanson Bourne, 55% of organizations are struggling to modernize, transform, and innovate quickly enough. As another step in accelerating innovation, Boomi is doubling down on its vision and hitting the gas pedal on enabling the future of hyperautomated businesses.

According to Gartner®, organizations need to be nimble, flexible, and opportunistic as they evolve and adapt to changing economic, social, market, regulatory, and technology disruption drivers.1 As a result, organizations are focused on automating as many processes as possible … fueling the increase of hyperautomation initiatives. "Gartner estimates that more than 56% of organizations have an average of four or more concurrent hyperautomation initiatives underway, and leading companies have over 10 ... Unfortunately, the IT function has been unable to fulfill all the demand for speed, efficacy, and digital business."2 Integration patterns, practices, and technologies are at the heart of solving this challenge.

"As organizations continue to gain speed in their collective race to modernize and deliver seamless integrated experiences, the need to connect vast amounts of data, applications, people, and things has never been greater," McNabb said. "Boomi solves some of today's most important business issues, and is revolutionizing how organizations speed integrations, break down data silos, automate workflows, and connect everyone to everything, anywhere. Hyperautomation is the next step in that evolution, and we're innovating now, so organizations can innovate for tomorrow."

The components of hyperautomation go beyond traditional workflow automation to include artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), structured process orchestration, automation through business rules, event-driven automation, the core components of integration platform as a service (iPaaS), robotic process automation (RPA), and more. At Out of This World, Ed Macosky, Head of Product at Boomi, announced new product and service offerings that enable Boomi's hyperautomation vision, including:

New Boomi Event Streams: Digital transformation solves immediate challenges and positions organizations for the future. However, it brings an enormous increase in systems and devices needing integration — and the information flowing between them. To further enable organizations toward faster and easier integrations, Boomi will be offering a new, embedded event-driven architecture (EDA) service – Boomi Event Streams. This new service fully integrates event-based data to bring breakthrough speed, flexibility, and scalability to any hybrid IT environment, regardless of complexity – enabling customers to build and scale in minutes versus days.

New Discover Catalog: With a library of solutions that install directly into an organization's Boomi platform account, Boomi Discover solutions offer quick and easy ways to start leveraging The Boomi AtomSphere Platform and get a jumpstart on innovation. With a focus on optimizing the user experience, Boomi has simplified the ability to automatically set up connections with ready-made solutions that can be used as-is or tailored for any use case. With a library of solutions that install directly into an organization's Boomi platform account,solutions offer quick and easy ways to start leveraging The Boomi AtomSphere Platform and get a jumpstart on innovation. With a focus on optimizing the user experience, Boomi has simplified the ability to automatically set up connections with ready-made solutions that can be used as-is or tailored for any use case.

On the heels of becoming a newly independent company , Boomi is poised for record-breaking growth as it scales platform development, increases R&D initiatives, accelerates strategic partnership and M&A opportunities, and propels go-to-market efforts to meet global demand for digital connectivity and automation. As the category-defining leader of iPaaS, Boomi continues to set the pace for the industry. Boomi recently passed the milestone of 18,000 global customers and is growing its customer base at a rate of approximately eight per day; has a 95% customer renewal rate; a 95% customer satisfaction rate; a 60% existing customer expansion growth rate, and a growing Boomiverse™ community with more than 100,000 members . Boomi has one of the broadest global system integrators ' (GSI) reach in the iPaaS space, and more than 800 partners worldwide. The company also recently was positioned as a Leader for the eighth consecutive year in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) ;3 was just named Cloud Computing Company of the Year in the 2021 Stratus Awards ; and has been a 3x recipient of the Top Workplaces award by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

To learn more, there's still time to watch Boomi's Out of This World digital event today! Sessions will also be available on demand starting Monday, November 15.

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi is trusted by more than 18,000 customers globally for its speed, ease of use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, things, and people for better, faster business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investments are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

