Tableau outlines product vision and the future of analytics at Tableau Conference 2021 Product innovations to democratize analytics and unlock the power of data for everyone

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), is sharing its vision to make analytics more powerful, trusted, collaborative and easier to use. The Tableau Conference keynote will introduce new and future innovations to help anyone, anywhere, work with any data through collaborative analytics, AI-powered insights, trusted data at scale and an expanded platform and ecosystem. The event will also showcase customers like Lyft, the Seattle Seahawks and Jaguar Land-Rover who will share how data culture is helping them succeed in the digital-first world.

"Lyft's mission is to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation and there's no way to do that without leveraging data in everything we do," said Heather Torres, Head of People Analytics & Strategy, Lyft. "Our strong data culture paired with the right technology has helped unlock new ways to work, measure our progress and build teams that better reflect the communities we serve."

For digital businesses, harnessing data can be the difference between staying ahead or falling behind. A recent IDC 1 study found that while data itself does not guarantee success, enterprises with strong data cultures are more likely to have a competitive advantage, increase profits and retain customers.

"By now, every organization should recognize the importance of creating a strong data culture," said Chandana Gopal, Research Director, Future of Intelligence, IDC. "Whether it's increased revenues or optimized operations, data cultures are proven to make a positive impact on businesses of all sizes. The challenge now is enabling people with the right technologies to drive value and become insights-driven."

At Tableau Conference, Tableau is not only introducing new and future product innovations, the company is also strengthening the Tableau Economy – a growing ecosystem of businesses, partners and people leading the world's data transformations.

Highlights include:

Making analytics more collaborative and accessible by bringing innovation to where people work. Slack-First Analytics will help everyone access insights from Tableau directly from Slack.

Expanding Business Science capabilities to empower customers to not only see and understand data, but to drive better decision-making through the latest AI technologies.

Trusted data at scale helps customers better manage the data within their analytics environment, ensuring that trusted and up-to-date data can be surfaced to drive decisions. Tableau is empowering customers to centrally connect, catalog, clean, curate and secure data no matter where it lives.

Expanding the Tableau platform and ecosystem with a series of new innovations to help customers become data-driven; partners grow a valuable business; developers easily build analytics into every app; data people build their careers and deliver insights into the flow of business. Accelerators can be found in the Tableau Exchange and help speed time to value with relevant, pre-built dashboards that broadly spans industries, lines of business and even specific Salesforce Clouds.



"Helping people see and understand data is what drives us," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer, Tableau. "Whether you're an analyst, business person, IT manager or developer, we're making analytics easier, faster and more actionable for anyone, anywhere. By bringing analytics directly where work happens, making it smarter and more actionable, and enabling self-service data management, we will enable more organizations to build a data culture and drive analytics success."

The Tableau Exchange, Tableau Accelerators in the Exchange, Hire Me button in Tableau Public, Virtual Connections and Centralized Row-Level Security features are now available. Connected Applications will be available soon with Tableau 2021.4. The other innovations are coming next year.

More information about Tableau's product news can be found in Tableau's product Q&A blog post .

Tableau helps people see and understand data. As the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau offers visual analytics with powerful AI, data management and collaboration. From individuals to organizations of all sizes, customers around the world love using Tableau's advanced analytics to fuel impactful, data-driven decisions. For more information, please visit www.tableau.com .

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

**Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Tableau or Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.**

1 IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Tableau, Why You Should Care About Data Culture, Doc. #US46030720TM, April 2020.

