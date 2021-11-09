Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 -- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.44 and Distributable Earnings of $0.52 per Diluted Share --

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's third quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $128.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

"We have been telling you for years about the significant unrealized gains in our property portfolio which highlights the uniqueness of our diversified platform and differentiates us from our peers. We are pleased to announce that after quarter end, we established a new investment fund to hold our Woodstar affordable housing portfolio and sold a 20.6% interest in the fund at a valuation that is approximately $1.1 billion in excess of our cost. This crystallized a portion of our embedded gain and validated over 80% of the $4.57 per share estimated fair market value gains in our properties that we have spoken with you about. Our unique ability to monetize these embedded gains and create incremental value for our shareholders provides us enormous financial flexibility," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We deployed $3.8 billion of capital this quarter, growing our portfolio to an all-time high of over $21.0 billion. We further enhanced the strength of our balance sheet with the issuance of a $400.0 million corporate sustainability bond, and upsizes to our revolver, term loan and multifamily portfolio debt. We have a strong pipeline of domestic and international opportunities across our business cylinders and have already closed over $2.0 billion of investments in the fourth quarter, including $1.1 billion in commercial lending," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.



Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 179,486



$ 21,566



$ —



$ 2,200



$ —



$ 203,252



$ —



$ 203,252

Interest income from investment securities 16,043



540



—



25,140



—



41,723



(31,026)



10,697

Servicing fees 99



—



—



15,447



—



15,546



(5,073)



10,473

Rental income 1,358



—



66,673



9,481



—



77,512



—



77,512

Other revenues 59



66



54



173



—



352



—



352

Total revenues 197,045



22,172



66,727



52,441



—



338,385



(36,099)



302,286

Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 286



—



—



(1,239)



24,680



23,727



—



23,727

Interest expense 52,066



9,381



17,002



5,652



31,651



115,752



(221)



115,531

General and administrative 9,178



3,307



913



21,022



4,372



38,792



72



38,864

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 158



—



—



56



—



214



—



214

Costs of rental operations 438



—



26,634



4,444



—



31,516



—



31,516

Depreciation and amortization 312



101



17,882



3,746



—



22,041



—



22,041

Credit loss provision (reversal), net 19



(582)



—



—



—



(563)



—



(563)

Other expense —



—



—



23



—



23



—



23

Total costs and expenses 62,457



12,207



62,431



33,704



60,703



231,502



(149)



231,353

Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —



—



—



—



—



—



28,049



28,049

Change in fair value of servicing rights —



—



—



(410)



—



(410)



2,647



2,237

Change in fair value of investment securities, net (8,682)



—



—



2,870



—



(5,812)



5,513



(299)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 22,464



—



—



9,263



—



31,727



—



31,727

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,666



399



—



153



—



2,218



(176)



2,042

Loss on sale of investments and other assets, net (47)



—



—



—



—



(47)



—



(47)

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 38,016



87



(318)



3,992



35



41,812



—



41,812

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (26,820)



(168)



(16)



1



—



(27,003)



—



(27,003)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(18)



—



—



(481)



(499)



—



(499)

Other loss, net (964)



—



—



—



—



(964)



—



(964)

Total other income (loss) 25,633



300



(334)



15,869



(446)



41,022



36,033



77,055

Income (loss) before income taxes 160,221



10,265



3,962



34,606



(61,149)



147,905



83



147,988

Income tax (provision) benefit (5,652)



488



—



(2,337)



—



(7,501)



—



(7,501)

Net income (loss) 154,569



10,753



3,962



32,269



(61,149)



140,404



83



140,487

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (3)



—



(4,691)



(7,108)



—



(11,802)



(83)



(11,885)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc. $ 154,566



$ 10,753



$ (729)



$ 25,161



$ (61,149)



$ 128,602



$ —



$ 128,602



Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 154,566



$ 10,753



$ (729)



$ 25,161



$ (61,149)



$ 128,602

Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —



—



4,691



—



—



4,691

Non-cash equity compensation expense 1,787



423



54



1,108



6,080



9,452

Management incentive fee —



—



—



—



953



953

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (98)



—



(89)



—



—



(187)

Depreciation and amortization 252



91



17,950



3,884



—



22,177

Credit loss provision (reversal), net 19



(582)



—



—



—



(563)

Interest income adjustment for securities (171)



—



—



3,748



—



3,577

Extinguishment of debt, net —



—



—



—



(246)



(246)

Other non-cash items 3



—



(282)



173



(2)



(108)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (22,464)



—



—



(9,263)



—



(31,727)

Securities 8,682



—



—



(2,870)



—



5,812

Derivatives (40,473)



(150)



(1,495)



(4,660)



2,406



(44,372)

Foreign currency 26,820



168



16



(1)



—



27,003

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (1,666)



(399)



—



(153)



—



(2,218)

Sales of properties —



—



—



—



—



—

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans 19,010



—



—



9,141



—



28,151

Securities (11,093)



—



—



3,642



—



(7,451)

Derivatives 6,129



—



(35)



4,183



—



10,277

Foreign currency (1,171)



(13)



(16)



1



—



(1,199)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,806



399



—



261



—



2,466

Sales of properties —



—



—



—



—



—

Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 141,938



$ 10,690



$ 20,065



$ 34,355



$ (51,958)



$ 155,090

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.47



$ 0.04



$ 0.07



$ 0.11



$ (0.17)



$ 0.52



Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 515,776



$ 61,545



$ —



$ 5,778



$ —



$ 583,099



$ —



$ 583,099

Interest income from investment securities 51,618



1,659



—



71,748



—



125,025



(92,070)



32,955

Servicing fees 333



—



—



44,268



—



44,601



(14,862)



29,739

Rental income 4,116



—



197,187



29,666



—



230,969



—



230,969

Other revenues 223



228



138



3,032



—



3,621



—



3,621

Total revenues 572,066



63,432



197,325



154,492



—



987,315



(106,932)



880,383

Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 901



—



—



(793)



91,584



91,692



21



91,713

Interest expense 144,717



27,916



49,697



16,890



89,970



329,190



(632)



328,558

General and administrative 30,922



10,281



2,964



65,182



13,172



122,521



244



122,765

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 522



249



—



35



—



806



—



806

Costs of rental operations 1,348



—



76,516



13,128



—



90,992



—



90,992

Depreciation and amortization 930



301



53,883



11,878



—



66,992



—



66,992

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (12,957)



594



—



—



—



(12,363)



—



(12,363)

Other expense 31



—



583



94



—



708



—



708

Total costs and expenses 166,414



39,341



183,643



106,414



194,726



690,538



(367)



690,171

Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —



—



—



—



—



—



80,303



80,303

Change in fair value of servicing rights —



—



—



795



—



795



1,945



2,740

Change in fair value of investment securities, net (20,134)



—



—



(2,545)



—



(22,679)



23,582



903

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 24,079



—



—



44,037



—



68,116



—



68,116

Earnings from unconsolidated entities 5,415



75



—



235



—



5,725



277



6,002

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 16,627



27



—



9,723



—



26,377



—



26,377

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 59,212



883



4,034



7,544



(5,881)



65,792



—



65,792

Foreign currency loss, net (35,699)



(279)



(16)



(63)



—



(36,057)



—



(36,057)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (289)



(1,264)



(141)



(22)



(481)



(2,197)



—



(2,197)

Other (loss) income, net (6,468)



23



—



29



—



(6,416)



—



(6,416)

Total other income (loss) 42,743



(535)



3,877



59,733



(6,362)



99,456



106,107



205,563

Income (loss) before income taxes 448,395



23,556



17,559



107,811



(201,088)



396,233



(458)



395,775

Income tax benefit (provision) 886



338



—



(7,602)



—



(6,378)



—



(6,378)

Net income (loss) 449,281



23,894



17,559



100,209



(201,088)



389,855



(458)



389,397

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (10)



—



(14,682)



(18,873)



—



(33,565)



458



(33,107)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc. $ 449,271



$ 23,894



$ 2,877



$ 81,336



$ (201,088)



$ 356,290



$ —



$ 356,290



Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 449,271



$ 23,894



$ 2,877



$ 81,336



$ (201,088)



$ 356,290

Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —



—



14,682



—



—



14,682

Non-cash equity compensation expense 5,427



1,163



142



3,179



19,448



29,359

Management incentive fee —



—



—



—



19,107



19,107

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (458)



—



(266)



(58)



—



(782)

Depreciation and amortization 750



272



54,080



11,299



—



66,401

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (12,957)



594



—



—



—



(12,363)

Interest income adjustment for securities (2,332)



—



—



11,405



—



9,073

Extinguishment of debt, net —



—



—



—



(739)



(739)

Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses (6,495)



—



—



405



—



(6,090)

Other non-cash items 12



—



(881)



585



413



129

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (24,079)



—



—



(44,037)



—



(68,116)

Securities 20,134



—



—



2,545



—



22,679

Derivatives (64,050)



(1,068)



(9,342)



(9,452)



13,251



(70,661)

Foreign currency 35,699



279



16



63



—



36,057

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (5,415)



(75)



—



(235)



—



(5,725)

Sales of properties (17,693)



—



—



(9,723)



—



(27,416)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans 44,625



—



—



44,436



—



89,061

Realized credit loss (7,757)



—



—



—



—



(7,757)

Securities (32,042)



—



—



2,639



—



(29,403)

Derivatives 5,533



—



(104)



5,060



—



10,489

Foreign currency 10,131



(54)



(16)



(63)



—



9,998

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 9,468



75



—



2,001



—



11,544

Sales of properties 8,298



—



—



4,975



—



13,273

Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 416,070



$ 25,080



$ 61,188



$ 106,360



$ (149,608)



$ 459,090

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.39



$ 0.08



$ 0.20



$ 0.36



$ (0.50)



$ 1.53



Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of September 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,626



$ 16,695



$ 32,162



$ 29,027



$ 175,197



$ 272,707



$ 609



$ 273,316

Restricted cash 60,183



23,628



6,807



19,854



—



110,472



—



110,472

Loans held-for-investment, net 11,603,370



1,688,847



—



781



—



13,292,998



—



13,292,998

Loans held-for-sale 1,813,458



84,253



—



285,808



—



2,183,519



—



2,183,519

Investment securities 927,411



33,323



—



1,128,921



—



2,089,655



(1,418,768)



670,887

Properties, net 124,691



—



1,928,853



175,318



—



2,228,862



—



2,228,862

Intangible assets —



—



35,958



68,596



—



104,554



(39,432)



65,122

Investment in unconsolidated entities 45,129



25,170



—



38,239



—



108,538



(14,538)



94,000

Goodwill —



119,409



—



140,437



—



259,846



—



259,846

Derivative assets 31,835



36



96



78



20,521



52,566



—



52,566

Accrued interest receivable 101,539



4,372



—



1,887



447



108,245



(119)



108,126

Other assets 159,296



4,186



77,928



34,054



19,298



294,762



(92)



294,670

VIE assets, at fair value —



—



—



—



—



—



62,346,480



62,346,480

Total Assets $ 14,886,538



$ 1,999,919



$ 2,081,804



$ 1,923,000



$ 215,463



$ 21,106,724



$ 60,874,140



$ 81,980,864

Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 55,572



$ 10,064



$ 48,663



$ 44,405



$ 51,321



$ 210,025



$ 55



$ 210,080

Related-party payable —



—



—



—



23,378



23,378



—



23,378

Dividends payable —



—



—



—



139,738



139,738



—



139,738

Derivative liabilities 14,924



419



—



272



—



15,615



—



15,615

Secured financing agreements, net 7,206,946



905,343



1,873,053



763,555



774,812



11,523,709



(21,657)



11,502,052

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,209,270



404,960



—



—



—



2,614,230



—



2,614,230

Unsecured senior notes, net —



—



—



—



1,733,684



1,733,684



—



1,733,684

VIE liabilities, at fair value —



—



—



—



—



—



60,894,975



60,894,975

Total Liabilities 9,486,712



1,320,786



1,921,716



808,232



2,722,933



16,260,379



60,873,373



77,133,752

Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —



—



—



—



2,961



2,961



—



2,961

Additional paid-in capital 929,932



636,911



17,137



(377,386)



4,063,671



5,270,265



—



5,270,265

Treasury stock —



—



—



—



(138,022)



(138,022)



—



(138,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,486



—



—



—



—



40,486



—



40,486

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,429,290



42,222



(65,568)



1,342,156



(6,436,080)



(687,980)



—



(687,980)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 5,399,708



679,133



(48,431)



964,770



(2,507,470)



4,487,710



—



4,487,710

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 118



—



208,519



149,998



—



358,635



767



359,402

Total Equity 5,399,826



679,133



160,088



1,114,768



(2,507,470)



4,846,345



767



4,847,112

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 14,886,538



$ 1,999,919



$ 2,081,804



$ 1,923,000



$ 215,463



$ 21,106,724



$ 60,874,140



$ 81,980,864



