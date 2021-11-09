MYND Executes LOI to Enter into a Clinical Research Collaboration with Revitalist

Focused on generating data through proprietary biomarkers and diagnostic testing of inflammation

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("MYND" or the "Company") (CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary MYND DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("MYND Diagnostics") has executed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Revitalist") (CSE:CALM) (OTC:RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) to enter into a clinical research collaboration studying a link between diagnostic results and improved patient outcomes using MYND Diagnostics' proprietary anti-inflammatory peptide ("MAP") biomarker. The MAP diagnostic is intended to give health care providers an objective monitoring tool to detect and diagnose mental illness more accurately than the current diagnostic methodology, which can be very subjective. If successful, this biomarker test has the potential to lead to earlier diagnosis of mental illness and ongoing treatment decisions with the goal of improving patient outcomes by providing more tailored and efficacious treatments.

The goal of the collaboration with Revitalist is to utilize their broad network of clinics with patients suffering from mental illness to commence clinical trials to demonstrate MAP's ability to diagnose and monitor mental health in order to gain approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). The parties anticipate that initial clinical trial will be focused on patients with mental health issues who had previously been infected with COVID-19 and are seeking medical help for post COVID-19 mental health symptoms ("Brain Fog"). The World Health Organization reports that COVID-19 has affected more than 249 million individuals1. Research indicates that approximately 50% on average of those with COVID-19 have reported having lasting effects2. Revitalist has a network of over 2,300 patients through its multiple clinics in the United States, with many of those patients having been previously infected with COVID-19 and seeking specialized treatments to deal with Brain Fog and other lasting effects.

Dr. Lyle Oberg, MD, CEO of MYND stated "A critical step in diagnostics development is demonstrating that an investigational tool produces consistent results. With the new collaboration we intend to design next phase clinical validation studies and take blood samples from existing patients at Revitalist with an expectation that we will submit the MYND biomarker (MAP) data to the FDA for approval in Q2 of 2022. The Company anticipates generating near-term revenue through research and development projects related to MAP. Ultimately, MYND intends to work with physicians to adopt MAP in their practices and provide access to patients and insurance providers for reimbursement when utilizing our proprietary diagnostic. We anticipate that working with Revitalist will be our first of many mental health studies. Their comprehensive network of patients and expert providers will provide the MYND Diagnostics team with optimal research conditions to study MAP in patients so dearly needing better diagnostic and treatment options."

Kathryn Walker, CEO of Revitalist stated "We are excited to be working with MYND Diagnostics to potentially diagnose and monitor mental health using MAP. Prior to MAP the only diagnostic for mental health was an interview with the patient regarding their history of symptoms, which of course can be very subjective. A diagnostic tool such as MAP would allow for a more objective diagnosis and monitoring, hopefully resulting in a higher level of care and treatments for our patients. One size doesn't fit all with mental health and treatments that work for some may not work for others. Utilizing MAP would allow us to quickly adjust treatments to better address patient specific mental health issues."

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc., the parent company of MYND Diagnostics Inc., is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. The Company is advancing pharmaceuticals through rigorous science and clinical trials, while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property. For more information and to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness.

