Living Minute" Series - Innovations in Medicine

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From gene therapy for Parkinson's disease to new treatments for stroke recovery, South Florida PBS' Health Channel "Living Minute" series, explores emerging medical breakthroughs.

New Procedure to Help Parkinson's Patients: Deep Brain Stimulation involves implanting a pacemaker-like device into patients with Parkinson's Disease. Doctors say it can change the course of the disease and be a game-changer in terms of helping people live with this debilitating chronic condition.

Testing a Breast Cancer Vaccine: Triple-Negative Breast Cancer is an extremely aggressive and deadly form of breast cancer, but Cleveland Clinic researchers are having success in clinical trials with a vaccine that may be able to prevent cancer from developing.

The Living Minute series consists of daily one-minute reports infused with health and hope covering a range of topics. Reports air on South Florida PBS' channels, WPBT, WXEL and Health Channel and are shared on social media @AllHealthGo and digital platforms ( www.livingminute.tv .) Every day, reports are shared with PBS stations across the country through MyPBS and Wavelength at no cost.

Additional topics covered:

Using Technology to Treat Back Pain; Nasal Sprays and COVID-19; Preventing Blindness



The Living Minute series is made possible by Thermo Fisher's ReadyCheckGo program a streamlined protocol for students, K-12, to swab and submit samples for testing each day. K-12 coronavirus testing can be quickly implemented with the Thermo Fisher Scientific ReadyCheckGo testing program. With pooled sampling to keep costs more efficient, swabbing is done by students themselves, and prepaid return shipping to the testing facility, this program is designed to make in-school coronavirus testing an easy reality for students, educators, and parents alike.

About South Florida PBS:

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including public broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and South Florida PBS' newest digital channel, the Health Channel, (a division of AllHealthGo). AllHealthGo's 24/7 television channel, Health Channel and AHG's multi-platform health and wellness service consists of over 1000 hours of content, robust social media platforms, exceptional digital assets, free health counseling service, telehealth services (AllHealthGo Telehealth Care) and weekly virtual and in-person community outreach.

