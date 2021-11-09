Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $.42

CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ---

Fourth quarter dividend is $.42 per share, an increase of 5% versus 4Q 2020

Indicated dividend yield is 3.8%

Annual dividends have increased for 50 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.42 per share for the fourth quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 5% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.

A member of Standard & Poor's Dividend Aristocrats, Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years, a record that only ten S&P 500 companies currently exceed. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 3.8%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $44.27 per share. Accordingly, Leggett & Platt possesses one of the higher yields among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 138-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and over 130 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. Leggett & Platt is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, and is one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

