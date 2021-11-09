Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Raises Full Year Earnings Guidance

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and updated financial guidance for 2021.

"Last year, we set the ambitious corporate objective of completing five key commercial launches through 2020 and 2021. With the launch of Xywav for idiopathic hypersomnia earlier this month, we have now accomplished this goal, demonstrating our significant execution capabilities and commitment to bring important new medicines forward for patients," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "The successful integration of GW underscores our ability to deliver on transformative M&A to grow our business. While there's more work to be done, I'm confident we have the right strategy, teams and capabilities in place to realize the blockbuster potential of Epidiolex and to discover, develop and launch additional novel, innovative medicines leveraging cannabinoid science. Our commercial execution, productive R&D engine and culture of commitment to patients and their families provide a strong foundation for significant and sustained growth."

Renée Galá, executive vice president and chief financial officer, added, "This is an exciting time of transformation for Jazz, underpinned by operational execution, financial discipline and strategic capital allocation across our business. We continue to deliver on our business and financial targets which has enabled us to rapidly reduce our net leverage ratio to 4.41 times in just five months following the close of the GW transaction. We have also delivered on revenue growth and diversification. Recently launched or acquired products now make up over 50% of net product sales, and we remain on track to meet our goal of at least 65% in 2022. In addition, our prior investments in corporate development are translating into near-term catalysts as we advance JZP385, JZP150 and Zepzelca into important new clinical trials. We will continue to prioritize disciplined capital allocation to assets and activities that drive growth and value, while remaining focused on achieving our net leverage ratio target of less than 3.51 times by the end of next year."

Key Highlights

Total revenues increased 39% to $838.1 million compared to 3Q20

Exceptional Xywav ® adoption in narcolepsy with approximately 6,000 active patients exiting 3Q21

Xywav for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) launched November 1, 2021

Continued Epidiolex ® revenue growth of 21% compared to 3Q20 despite COVID-19 pressure

Top-tier launch has established Zepzelca ® as second-line SCLC treatment of choice

Rylaze ™ launch progressing well; positive feedback from key stakeholders

Pipeline advancing with key trial initiations underway for JZP385, JZP150 and Zepzelca

Raising full year 2021 earnings guidance

Net leverage ratio reduced by 0.5x to 4.4x1 in the five months following GW transaction close

____________________ 1. On a pro forma, non-GAAP adjusted basis

Business Updates

Neuroscience

Oxybate (Xyrem® and Xywav):

Net product sales for the combined oxybate business increased 3% to $460.4 million in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020.

Average active oxybate patients on therapy was approximately 16,000 in 3Q21, an increase of approximately 6% compared to the same period in 2020.

Xywav for Narcolepsy (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution:

The Company continues to drive market-leading adoption of Xywav in narcolepsy.

Xywav net product sales were $153.1 million in 3Q21.

There were approximately 6,000 active patients on Xywav exiting 3Q21.

In June 2021 , FDA recognized seven years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity, through July 2027 , for Xywav and published its summary of clinical superiority findings stating that "Xywav is clinically superior to Xyrem by means of greater safety because Xywav provides a greatly reduced chronic sodium burden compared to Xyrem." Further, FDA stated that "the differences in the sodium content of the two products at the recommended doses will be clinically meaningful in reducing cardiovascular morbidity in a substantial proportion of patients for whom the drug is indicated."

Xywav for Idiopathic Hypersomnia

On August 12, 2021 , FDA approved Xywav for the treatment of IH in adults.

The Company launched Xywav for IH on November 1, 2021 .

Xywav is the first-and-only medicine approved by FDA for the treatment of IH in adults, underscoring the Company's patient-focused R&D strategy and concept-to-commercial capabilities.

Xywav for IH is a significant value driver, with initial launch efforts focused on the approximately 37,000 currently diagnosed patients in the U.S. who are actively seeking healthcare.

Xywav demonstrated robust clinical data with statistically significant improvements across all primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 clinical trial.

Xywav has broad patent protection to 2033 and is eligible for Orphan Drug Exclusivity for IH.

Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution:

Xyrem net product sales decreased 31% to $307.3 million in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020, reflecting the continued strong adoption of Xywav.

Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol):

Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales were $160.4 million in 3Q21, an increase of 21% compared to the same period of 2020 on a pro-forma basis, despite short-term COVID-19 pressure.

Recent market research indicates approximately 40% of prescribers are moving Epidiolex up in their treatment algorithm.

The Company has made significant progress on its European rollout with launches in Spain , Italy and Switzerland in 3Q21. Epidyolex is now commercially available and fully reimbursed in four of the five key European markets: United Kingdom , Germany , Italy and Spain , with an anticipated launch in France in 2022.

The Company expects to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial of Epidiolex for Epilepsy with Myoclonic-Atonic Seizures (EMAS), the fourth target indication for Epidiolex , in 1H22.

The Company continues to strengthen the durability of Epidiolex, and expects a composition of matter-like patent, extending through 2039, to be issued later this year.

Sunosi® (solriamfetol):

Sunosi net product sales increased by 111% to $19.3 million in 3Q21 compared to the same period of 2020.

In 3Q21, U.S. prescriptions increased by 8% compared to 2Q21.

Nabiximols:

The Company has initiated the third Phase 3 nabiximols clinical trial in multiple sclerosis (MS)-related spasticity. This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a primary endpoint of muscle tone, expected to enroll approximately 190 patients.

The Company expects data from its first Phase 3 trial in 1H22, followed by data from the two additional Phase 3 trials in late 2022 and early 2023.

The Company anticipates that if the results of the first trial are positive, there is potential for regulatory submission to FDA in the next 18-24 months.

JZP385:

The Company has initiated a Phase 2b trial and expects top-line data to read out in 1H24.

JZP385, a highly selective modulator of T-type calcium channels, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of essential tremor.

JZP150:

The Company is on track to initiate a Phase 2 trial this year.

JZP150, a fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) inhibitor, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Oncology

Zepzelca (lurbinectedin):

Zepzelca net product sales increased 94% to $71.7 million in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020.

Zepzelca net product sales in 3Q21 were favorably impacted by approximately $10 million , relating to a reduction in the returns accrual rate, due to lower than estimated actual returns. Excluding this impact, net product sales in 3Q21 increased by 10% compared to 2Q21.

The Company has established Zepzelca as the treatment of choice in the second-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC) setting. Zepzelca has near-term growth opportunities, as the Company expects that it will continue to gain share among patients being re-challenged with platinum-based chemotherapies or receiving other chemotherapy regimens.

Zepzelca development program updates:

Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn):

Rylaze net product sales were $20.7 million in 3Q21, following commercial launch on July 15, 2021 .

The Company has been granted Real-Time Oncology Review by FDA and plans to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) with additional data in support of a Monday/Wednesday/Friday (M/W/F) intramuscular dosing schedule in early 2022.

The Company is presenting data, for the first time, from the Phase 2/3 study of Rylaze in patients with ALL/LBL who developed hypersensitivity or silent inactivation to a long-acting E. coli –derived asparaginase, at the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held December 11-14, 2021 .

The Company anticipates that data from the current development program will support regulatory filings in Europe in mid-2022, with potential for approval in 2023. The Company is also working with a partner to advance the program for potential filing, approval and launch in Japan .

Rylaze is the only recombinant Erwinia asparaginase manufactured product that maintains a clinically meaningful level of asparaginase activity throughout the entire duration of treatment. It was developed by the Company to address the needs of patients and healthcare providers for an innovative, high-quality Erwinia asparaginase with reliable supply.

Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection:

Vyxeos net product sales increased 13% to $34.7 million in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020.

Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide:

Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales increased 15% to $57.7 million in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Total revenues $ 838,115



$ 600,888



$ 2,197,507



$ 1,698,050

GAAP net income (loss) $ (52,833)



$ 148,234



$ (294,317)



$ 105,202

Adjusted net income1 $ 261,418



$ 242,109



$ 730,812



$ 475,258

GAAP EPS $ (0.86)



$ 2.64



$ (4.98)



$ 1.87

Adjusted EPS1 $ 4.20



$ 4.31



$ 12.02



$ 8.44



____________________ 1. Commencing in 2020, following consultation with the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company no longer excludes upfront and milestone payments from the Company's non-GAAP adjusted net income, its line item components and non-GAAP adjusted EPS. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

GAAP net income (loss) for 3Q21 was ($52.8 million), or ($0.86) per diluted share, compared to $148.2 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, for 3Q20.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 3Q21 was $261.4 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, compared to $242.1 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, for 3Q20.

Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Total Revenues



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Xyrem $ 307,333



$ 447,809



$ 977,065



$ 1,302,492

Xywav 153,063



—



352,643



—

Total Oxybate 460,396



447,809



1,329,708



1,302,492

Epidiolex/Epidyolex1 160,378



—



269,859



—

Sunosi 19,251



9,116



42,981



19,618

Sativex® (nabiximols)1 6,097



—



8,058



—

Total Neuroscience 646,122



456,925



1,650,606



1,322,110

Zepzelca 71,714



36,941



181,972



36,941

Vyxeos 34,688



30,825



99,296



90,113

Defitelio/defibrotide 57,705



50,241



155,420



140,387

Rylaze 20,674



—



20,674



—

Erwinaze/Erwinase —



20,145



69,382



90,560

Total Oncology 184,781



138,152



526,744



358,001

Other 3,344



1,872



8,768



5,246

Product sales, net 834,247



596,949



2,186,118



1,685,357

Royalties and contract revenues 3,868



3,939



11,389



12,693

Total revenues $ 838,115



$ 600,888



$ 2,197,507



$ 1,698,050



____________________ 1. Net product sales for Epidiolex and Sativex are included from the closing of the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GW Acquisition) on May 5, 2021.

Total revenues increased 39% in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020.

Products launched or acquired since 2019 comprised 52% of total net product sales in 3Q21.

Neuroscience net product sales in 3Q21 increased 41% to $646.1 million compared to the same period in 2020. In 3Q21, oxybate net product sales increased to $460.4 million led by strong Xywav net product sales of $153.1 million partially offset by a decrease in Xyrem net product sales as a result of the strong adoption of Xywav by existing Xyrem patients. Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales in 3Q21 were $160.4 million , following the GW Acquisition in 2Q21.

Oncology net product sales in 3Q21 increased 34% to $184.8 million compared to the same period in 2020 primarily driven by an increase in Zepzelca net product sales of $34.8 million . Zepzelca launched in the U.S. in July 2020 .

Operating Expenses and Effective Tax Rate



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP:













Cost of product sales $ 145,224

$ 42,095

$ 304,607

$ 98,760 Gross margin 82.6%

92.9%

86.1%

94.1% Selling, general and administrative $ 363,682

$ 207,255

$ 1,053,221

$ 607,061 % of total revenues 43.4%

34.5%

47.9%

35.8% Research and development $ 141,036

$ 78,647

$ 350,305

$ 243,676 % of total revenues 16.8%

13.1%

15.9%

14.4% Acquired in-process research and development $ —

$ 10,000

$ —

$ 215,250 Impairment charge $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 136,139 Income tax provision (benefit) $ (18,057)

$ 19,283

$ 228,583

$ 22,750 Effective tax rate 26.7%

11.5%

N/A (1)

17.5%

____________________ (1) Our effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 on a GAAP basis is not a meaningful metric.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Non-GAAP adjusted:













Cost of product sales $ 58,872

$ 40,176

$ 147,291

$ 93,247 Gross margin 92.9%

93.3%

93.3%

94.5% Selling, general and administrative $ 278,552

$ 186,281

$ 776,392

$ 544,471 % of total revenues 33.2%

31.0%

35.3%

32.1% Research and development $ 124,470

$ 71,184

$ 310,925

$ 222,165 % of total revenues 14.9%

11.8%

14.1%

13.1% Acquired in-process research and development $ —

$ 10,000

$ —

$ 215,250 Income tax provision $ 43,589

$ 38,268

$ 111,510

$ 116,040 Effective tax rate 14.1%

13.6%

13.3%

19.5%

Operating expenses changed over the prior year period primarily due to the following:

Cost of product sales increased in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, due to increased net product sales as a result of the GW Acquisition. In addition, an acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up expense of $82.6 million impacted GAAP cost of product sales.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to an increase in compensation-related expenses driven by higher headcount as a result of the GW Acquisition and the addition of costs related to Epidiolex, as well as an increase in other expenses related to the expansion of our business including investments to support the Company's recent product launches. SG&A expenses in 3Q21 on a GAAP basis also included transaction and integration related expenses of $53.4 million related to the GW Acquisition.

Research and development expenses increased in 3Q21 compared to the same period in 2020, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to the addition of costs related to clinical programs for Epidiolex, nabiximols and cannabinoids and an increase in compensation-related expenses due to higher headcount primarily driven by the GW Acquisition.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $671.8 million, and the outstanding principal balance of the Company's long-term debt was $6.6 billion compared to $7.1 billion as of June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company had undrawn borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility of $500.0 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company generated $600.8 million of cash from operations.

During the third quarter, and aligned to its stated deleveraging target, the Company made significant debt repayments of $477.6 million which included the repayment on maturity of the remaining balance on its 1.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2021 and a voluntary payment on its term loan B.

2021 Financial Guidance 1

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is updating its full year 2021 financial guidance. This guidance reflects the Company's current and future expected operational performance, including COVID-19 related impacts, the strength of its underlying operations and the prioritization of new and ongoing value creating development projects.

The Company is raising its full-year earnings guidance, resulting in a reduced GAAP net loss and increased non-GAAP adjusted net income (ANI) on an absolute and per share basis. The updated non-GAAP ANI range exceeds the upper end of the prior range. The Company is reducing both SG&A and R&D expense guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, reflecting progress within its transformation initiatives, improved financial discipline and strategic capital allocation. The Company is narrowing its net sales guidance range for neuroscience and oncology, with a reduced mid-point for oncology net sales guidance which reflects the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on our legacy products and the Rylaze competitive landscape at launch in 3Q21, resulting in a reduced mid-point for total revenues guidance.



Guidance provided as of (In millions) August 3, 2021

November 9, 2021 Revenues $3,020 - $3,180

$3,020 - $3,100 -Neuroscience $2,260 - $2,360

$2,275 - $2,345 -Oncology $715 - $835

$715 - $735

GAAP:



Guidance provided as of (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) August 3, 2021

November 9, 2021 Gross margin % 85%

85% SG&A expenses $1,468 - $1,560

$1,400 - $1,451 SG&A expenses as % of total revenues 46% - 52%

45% - 48% R&D Expenses $542 - $596

$514 - $548 R&D expenses as % of total revenues 17% - 20%

17% - 18% Effective tax rate (58%) - (102%)

(110%) - (183%) Net loss ($560) - ($400)

($420) - ($320) Net loss per diluted share ($9.40) - ($6.70)

($7.00) - ($5.40)2 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations 60

60

Non-GAAP:



Guidance provided as of (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) August 3, 2021

November 9, 2021 Gross margin % 93%

93%3,7 SG&A expenses $1,120 - $1,180

$1,060 - $1,1004,7 SG&A expenses as % of total revenues 35% - 39%

34% - 36% R&D Expenses $500 - $540

$465 - $4855,7 R&D expenses as % of total revenues 16% - 18%

15% - 16% Effective tax rate 13% - 15%

11% - 13%6,7 Adjusted net income $830 - $910

$925 - $965 Net income per diluted share $13.40 - $14.70

$15.10 - $15.802,7 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations 62

61

____________________ 1. The Company's 2021 financial guidance includes the anticipated results of the acquired GW business from the date of acquisition (May 5, 2021) and related acquisition accounting adjustments, which are subject to change if the Company obtains additional information during the measurement period (up to one year from the GW Acquisition date); any such change could be material. 2. The Company expects the GW Acquisition to be dilutive to both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share in 2021. On a GAAP basis, this is expected to be primarily due to an increase in the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and transaction and integration related expenses, the amortization of inventory fair value step-up, increased interest expense and an increase in number of outstanding shares relating to the GW Acquisition. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, this is expected to be due to increased cash interest expense and an increase in the number of outstanding shares. 3. Excludes $205-$225 million of amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up, $10-$12 million of share-based compensation expense and $1-$4 million of transaction and integration related expenses relating to the GW Acquisition from estimated GAAP gross margin. 4. Excludes $222-$231 million of transaction and integration related expenses relating to the GW acquisition and $118-$120 million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses. 5. Excludes $42-$48 million of share-based compensation expense and $7-$15 million of transaction and integration related expenses relating to the GW Acquisition from estimated GAAP R&D expenses. 6. Excludes the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income and an expense of approximately $251 million arising on the remeasurement of our U.K. net deferred tax liability, which arose primarily in relation to the GW Acquisition, due to a change in the statutory tax rate in the U.K. following enactment of the UK Finance Act 2021. 7. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Adjusted 2021 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Product sales, net $ 834,247



$ 596,949



$ 2,186,118



$ 1,685,357

Royalties and contract revenues 3,868



3,939



11,389



12,693

Total revenues 838,115



600,888



2,197,507



1,698,050

Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of acquired developed technologies) 145,224



42,095



304,607



98,760

Selling, general and administrative 363,682



207,255



1,053,221



607,061

Research and development 141,036



78,647



350,305



243,676

Intangible asset amortization 159,804



66,684



368,476



192,505

Acquired in-process research and development —



10,000



—



215,250

Impairment charge —



—



—



136,139

Total operating expenses 809,746



404,681



2,076,609



1,493,391

Income from operations 28,369



196,207



120,898



204,659

Interest expense, net (93,372)



(27,428)



(190,168)



(72,134)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,631)



(639)



1,262



(2,235)

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) and equity in (gain) loss of investees (67,634)



168,140



(68,008)



130,290

Income tax provision (benefit) (18,057)



19,283



228,583



22,750

Equity in (gain) loss of investees 3,256



623



(2,274)



2,338

Net income (loss) $ (52,833)



$ 148,234



$ (294,317)



$ 105,202

















Net income (loss) per ordinary share:













Basic $ (0.86)



$ 2.67



$ (4.98)



$ 1.89

Diluted $ (0.86)



$ 2.64



$ (4.98)



$ 1.87

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic 61,284



55,545



59,084



55,637

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted 61,284



56,236



59,084



56,297



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC PRO FORMA NET PRODUCT SALES (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following unaudited pro forma information represents the net product sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020, as if the GW Acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2020:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Xyrem $ 307,333



$ 447,809



$ 977,065



$ 1,302,492

Xywav 153,063



—



352,643



—

Total Oxybate 460,396



447,809



1,329,708



1,302,492

Epidiolex/Epidyolex 160,378



132,538



464,508



366,421

Sunosi 19,251



9,116



42,981



19,618

Sativex® (nabiximols) 6,097



4,309



13,825



12,182

Total Neuroscience 646,122



593,772



1,851,022



1,700,713

Zepzelca 71,714



36,941



181,972



36,941

Vyxeos 34,688



30,825



99,296



90,113

Defitelio/defibrotide 57,705



50,241



155,420



140,387

Rylaze 20,674



—



20,674



—

Erwinaze/Erwinase —



20,145



69,382



90,560

Total Oncology 184,781



138,152



526,744



358,001

Other 3,344



1,872



8,768



5,246

Product sales, net $ 834,247



$ 733,796



$ 2,386,534



$ 2,063,960



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 671,780



$ 1,057,769

Investments —



1,075,000

Accounts receivable, net of allowances 499,023



396,490

Inventories 1,137,851



95,396

Prepaid expenses 94,474



62,422

Other current assets 225,098



152,491

Total current assets 2,628,226



2,839,568

Property, plant and equipment, net 255,006



127,935

Operating lease assets 89,628



129,169

Intangible assets, net 7,282,579



2,195,051

Goodwill 1,849,547



958,303

Deferred tax assets, net 314,666



254,916

Deferred financing costs 12,724



5,238

Other non-current assets 45,776



25,721

Total assets $ 12,478,152



$ 6,535,901

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 63,815



$ 26,945

Accrued liabilities 603,715



352,732

Current portion of long-term debt 31,000



246,322

Income taxes payable 34,256



25,200

Deferred revenue 2,267



2,546

Total current liabilities 735,053



653,745

Deferred revenue, non-current 986



2,315

Long-term debt, less current portion 6,247,287



1,848,516

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 89,359



140,035

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,329,184



130,397

Other non-current liabilities 137,806



101,148

Total shareholders' equity 3,938,477



3,659,745

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,478,152



$ 6,535,901



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 600,752



$ 713,377

Net cash used in investing activities (5,202,051)



(1,080,889)

Net cash provided by financing activities 4,217,131



472,195

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,821)



(85)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (385,989)



$ 104,598



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP reported net income (loss) $ (52,833)



$ 148,234



$ (294,317)



$ 105,202

Intangible asset amortization 159,804



66,684



368,476



192,505

Share-based compensation expense 45,535



30,356



123,431



89,614

Transaction and integration related expenses1 59,867



—



201,457



—

Non-cash interest expense2 28,045



15,820



66,055



45,088

Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 82,646



—



148,637



—

Impairment charge3 —



—



—



136,139

Income tax effect of above adjustments (61,646)



(18,985)



(134,307)



(93,290)

Impact of U.K. tax rate change4 —



—



251,380



—

Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 261,418



$ 242,109



$ 730,812



$ 475,258

















GAAP reported net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.86)



$ 2.64



$ (4.98)



$ 1.87

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.20



$ 4.31



$ 12.02



$ 8.44

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations - GAAP 61,284



56,236



59,084



56,297

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations - non-GAAP 62,285



56,236



60,805



56,297



____________________ Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items: 1. Transaction and integration expenses related to the GW Acquisition. 2. Non-cash interest expense associated with debt discount and debt issuance costs. 3. Impairment charge related to the Company's decision to stop enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial of defibrotide for the prevention of veno-occlusive disease. 4. Expense arising on the remeasurement of the Company's U.K. net deferred tax liability, which arose primarily in relation to the GW Acquisition, due to a change in the statutory tax rate in the U.K. following enactment of the UK Finance Act 2021.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2021

Cost of product sales

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Intangible asset amortization

Interest expense, net

Income tax provision (benefit)

Effective tax rate GAAP Reported $ 145,224



82.6 %

$ 363,682



$ 141,036



$ 159,804



$ 93,372



$ (18,057)



26.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization —





—

—



—



(159,804)



—



—





— Share-based compensation expense (2,763)





0.3

(31,752)



(11,020)



—



—



—





— Transaction and integration related expenses (943)





0.1

(53,378)



(5,546)



—



—



—





— Non-cash interest expense —





—

—



—



—



(28,045)



—





— Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up (82,646)





9.9

—



—



—



—



—





— Income tax effect of above adjustments —





—

—



—



—



—



61,646





(12.6) Total of non-GAAP adjustments (86,352)





10.3

(85,130)



(16,566)



(159,804)



(28,045)



61,646





(12.6) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 58,872



92.9 %

$ 278,552



$ 124,470



$ —



$ 65,327



$ 43,589



14.1 %



Three months ended September 30, 2020

Cost of product sales

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Intangible asset amortization

Interest

expense, net

Income tax provision

Effective tax rate GAAP Reported $ 42,095



92.9 %

$ 207,255



$ 78,647



$ 66,684



$ 27,428



$ 19,283



11.5 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization —





—

—



—



(66,684)



—



—





— Share-based compensation expense (1,919)





0.4

(20,974)



(7,463)



—



—



—





— Non-cash interest expense —





—

—



—



—



(15,820)



—





— Income tax effect of above adjustments —





—

—



—



—



—



18,985





2.1 Total of non-GAAP adjustments (1,919)





0.4

(20,974)



(7,463)



(66,684)



(15,820)



18,985





2.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 40,176



93.3 %

$ 186,281



$ 71,184



$ —



$ 11,608



$ 38,268



13.6 %

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Cost of product sales

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Intangible asset amortization

Interest expense, net

Income tax provision

Effective tax rate GAAP Reported $ 304,607



86.1 %

$ 1,053,221



$ 350,305



$ 368,476



$ 190,168



$ 228,583



N/A (1) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization —





—

—



—



(368,476)



—



—





— Share-based compensation expense (7,331)





0.3

(85,644)



(30,456)



—



—



—





— Transaction and integration related expenses (1,348)





0.1

(191,185)



(8,924)



—



—



—





— Non-cash interest expense —





—

—



—



—



(66,055)



—





— Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up (148,637)





6.8

—



—



—



—



—





— Income tax effect of above adjustments —





—

—



—



—



—



134,307



N/A (1) Impact of U.K. tax rate change —





—

—



—



—



—



(251,380)



N/A (1) Total of non-GAAP adjustments (157,316)





7.2

(276,829)



(39,380)



(368,476)



(66,055)



(117,073)



N/A (1) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 147,291



93.3 %

$ 776,392



$ 310,925



$ —



$ 124,113



$ 111,510



13.3 %

__________________________ (1) Due to the impact of the U.K tax change, the GAAP effective tax rate is not a meaningful metric.



Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Cost of product sales

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Intangible asset amortization

Impairment charge

Interest expense, net

Income tax provision

Effective tax rate GAAP Reported $ 98,760



94.1 %

$ 607,061



$ 243,676



$ 192,505



$ 136,139



$ 72,134



$ 22,750



17.5 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset

amortization —





—

—



—



(192,505)



—



—



—





— Share-based

compensation expense (5,513)





0.4

(62,590)



(21,511)



—



—



—



—





— Impairment charge —





—

—



—



—



(136,139)



—



—





— Non-cash interest expense —





—

—



—



—



—



(45,088)



—





— Income tax effect of

above adjustments —





—

—



—



—



—



—



93,290





2.0 Total of non-GAAP adjustments (5,513)





0.4

(62,590)



(21,511)



(192,505)



(136,139)



(45,088)



93,290





2.0 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 93,247



94.5 %

$ 544,471



$ 222,165



$ —



$ —



$ 27,046



$ 116,040



19.5 %

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA GAAP NET LOSS TO PRO FORMA NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CALCULATION OF PRO FORMA NON-GAAP NET LEVERAGE RATIO (In thousands, except ratio) (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's pro forma GAAP net loss to pro forma non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months, or LTM, ended September 30, 2021 and the calculation of the Company's pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio:



LTM Ended September 30, 2021 Pro forma GAAP net loss1 $ (378,637)

Interest expense, net 218,149

Income tax expense 240,817

Depreciation and amortization 468,310

Pro forma non-GAAP EBITDA 548,639

Transaction and integration related expenses 378,631

Share-based compensation expense 192,420

Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 148,637

Expected cost synergies2 45,000

Upfront and milestone payments 42,365

Other 6,597

Pro forma non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 1,362,289







At September 30, 2021 Calculation of Net Debt:

Total debt4 $ 6,669,271

Cash and cash equivalents (671,780)

Net Debt $ 5,997,491





Calculation of Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Leverage Ratio:

Pro forma non-GAAP Net Leverage Ratio 4.4



____________________ 1. Pro forma net loss is derived from the GAAP financial statements of the Company and GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the LTM ended September 30, 2021. 2. The Company expects to implement initiatives to achieve at least $45 million in annual run-rate cost synergies following the GW Acquisition. 3. Pro forma non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in accordance with the definition of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as set out in the Credit Agreement. 4. Debt principal balance, reflecting the impact of the Company's current hedging arrangements on the Euro term loan B, in accordance with the Credit Agreement.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2021 NET INCOME GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

GAAP net loss ($420) - ($320) Intangible asset amortization 525 - 535 Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 205 - 225 Share-based compensation expense 170 - 180 Transaction and integration related expenses 230 - 250 Non-cash interest expense 90 - 100 Income tax effect of above adjustments (185) - (195) Impact of UK tax rate change 251 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $925 - $965



GAAP net loss per diluted share ($7.00) - ($5.40) Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $15.10 - $15.80



Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - GAAP 60 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - non-GAAP 61

