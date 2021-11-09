Ionis to present at upcoming virtual investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following virtual investor conferences:

Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

