INVO Bioscience to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 15, 2021 Financial results to be released after market close; Conference call to be conducted at 4:30 pm ET

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, will report financial results for its third quarter 2021, ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, November 15, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET, to review the results.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 833-756-0861 or 412-317-5751.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.invobioscience.com/investors/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2162/43563.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available through November 22, 2021 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, confirmation # 10161468. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.invobioscience.com/investors/ for 90 days.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.