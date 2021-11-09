CloudZero Delivers First AWS MAP Dashboard To Accelerate Workload Migration

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the leading provider of cloud cost intelligence, today announced a new offering to accelerate cloud migration for customers participating in the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) — available now in the AWS Marketplace. The CloudZero MAP Dashboard provides essential visibility throughout migration to ensure companies are properly tagging infrastructure to take advantage of all possible AWS credits and savings. The standalone offering compliments CloudZero's existing value, which is to help companies control cloud economics while empowering engineering to own cloud cost.

"The MAP Dashboard helps customers have a more positive, higher velocity, and cost-efficient migration experience," said Steve Lewis, CRO of CloudZero. "As an AWS Accelerate Partner, we're committed to aligning our goals with AWS' goals — which starts with Customer Obsession. We're excited to make migration a better experience for everyone."

The CloudZero MAP Dashboard provides otherwise difficult-to-obtain details about MAP workloads — including a summary of credits, inventory of assets, and complete picture of total spend. Customers can easily understand how many creditable workloads they have tagged to date, to estimate the number of credits that they will receive. Organizations can also drill into any account or service to see the cost and discount associated with each individual workload. This visibility ensures customers never overlook a MAP eligible workload and always have a continuous understanding of their spend and discounts.

"We were able to migrate faster and more confidently with MAP visibility from CloudZero," said Gary McKay, director of agile service delivery at Somos. "It saved us from missing tags and losing out on AWS credits and allowed me to keep our executive team informed on progress and expected savings. In summary, CloudZero has given us more insight and control over our AWS costs, allowing us to optimize better."

About CloudZero

CloudZero puts engineering in control of cloud cost, by connecting technical decisions with business results. Designed for software-driven companies focused on growing margins, the CloudZero Cloud Cost Intelligence Platform aligns engineering and finance around metrics like cost per product feature, customer, and development team — providing crucial visibility to make strategic business decisions. With context-rich insights sent directly to development, engineering teams can innovate profitably — without sacrificing velocity. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

