17 new positions in Canada and U.S. will also bring benefits to existing customers

Cloud-Based Meeting Management Solutions Provider eSCRIBE Ramps Up Hiring to Support Accelerating Growth 17 new positions in Canada and U.S. will also bring benefits to existing customers

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSCRIBE, the leading provider of cloud-based governance and meeting management solutions, today announced a significant hiring initiative to support accelerating growth and further reinforce its renowned customer service. The company seeks qualified, passionate candidates to fill 17 positions spanning departments, including software development, systems support, marketing, sales, and human resources.

eSCRIBE Logo (PRNewsfoto/eSCRIBE)

eSCRIBE's cloud-based meeting management platform provides tools and workflows that save time, reduce costs, and increase stakeholder engagement before, during, and after public sector meetings. eSCRIBE goes far beyond agenda and minutes management by supporting digital transformation across the entire meeting lifecycle, including tools that improve efficiency and effectiveness during in-person, virtual, and hybrid meetings. eSCRIBE's recent acquisition by US-based board management solution OnBoard also enables eSCRIBE to offer board management solutions that deliver actionable board intelligence and analytics-based insights.

"The past two years have shone a spotlight on the need for both public sector and private sector organizations to digitally transform their meetings, and have led to unprecedented demand for our solutions," said Robert Treumann, founder and CEO of eSCRIBE. "Our acquisition by Onboard has given us the opportunity to expand our team to fuel additional growth. These new employees will also enable us to provide greater value and even better service to our existing customers."

As a "remote-first" company helping drive the virtual and hybrid working movement forward, successful candidates for many positions will work remotely while reporting into eSCRIBE's Markham, Ontario headquarters. "We are staying rooted in Canada, where we started, while also expanding our U.S. team," Treumann notes. "The flexibility enabled by today's remote-work solutions lets us choose qualified candidates wherever they may be located."

The new job opportunities will be posted on the eSCRIBE website at escribemeetings.com/careers.

About eSCRIBE Software Ltd. – eSCRIBE is a leading provider of cloud-based meeting management solutions and the go-to-choice for public sector boards, committees, and councils. eSCRIBE supports the entire meeting lifecycle with comprehensive tools and workflows to improve efficiency and transparency and is compliant with accessibility standards, including American and Canadian disabilities acts and WCAG 2.0. eSCRIBE helps organizations ensure continuity, efficiency, and effectiveness in hybrid public meetings by seamlessly integrating both virtual and physical meeting environments into a single, unified experience. Learn more at escribemeetings.com.

About OnBoard – At OnBoard, we believe board meetings should be informed, effective, and uncomplicated. That's why we give boards and leadership teams an elegant solution that simplifies governance. With customers in higher education, nonprofit, health care systems, government, and corporate enterprise business, OnBoard is the leading board management provider. Passageways Inc, founded in 2003, is the parent company of OnBoard. Visit onboardmeetings.com for more information.

Contact:

Fiona Tsang

eSCRIBEmeetings

marketing@escribemeetings.com

905-305-3410

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnBoard