CareSimple Earns Position on the US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSimple, the platform simplifying remote patient monitoring (RPM) for virtually all patients, today announced that the company blood pressure (BP) monitoring device has earned a position on the US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing™ (VDL™).

Self-measured blood pressure (SMBP) monitoring combined with regular checkups have proven to be an effective approach to helping people control their hypertension from home, but inaccurate BP measurement devices can get in the way of the diagnosis and treatment. The US BP VDL is intended to aid in determining which automated devices available in the United States have been validated for clinical accuracy. The acceptance criteria (VDL Criteria) were developed by subject matter experts convened by the American Medical Association (AMA) and finalized with input from key stakeholders including clinicians, health care organizations, BP device manufacturers, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). BP devices must meet the VDL Criteria through independent review to be formally listed on the VDL.

CareSimple's BP monitor was designed to offer a fast and simple way to measure a patient's BP, powered by some of the most advanced RPM technology in the world. Central to the company's RPM offering is its ability to drive clinical efficiencies to a higher level providing the logistics, clinical software, 4G medical devices, EHR interoperability and connectivity to allow for superior levels of chronic care management. Offering seamless patient-to-cloud data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities, and through integration with the EHR, patient vitals are received in near real-time from the cellular-enabled devices in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

Based on an independent review of clinical evidence submitted, the CareSimple's BP Monitor BT105 device meets the criteria for clinical accuracy, and is listed on the US BP VDL. The current listing can be viewed here: https://www.validatebp.org/.

"The remote patient monitoring device landscape is crowded and the solutions being offered to providers differ extensively when it comes to both ease of use and clinical accuracy. This why having a single, independent and standardized blood pressure monitoring device evaluation criteria is so important to our industry and the patients that trust the reliability of our technology," said Michel Nadeau, CEO of CareSimple. "As a healthcare technology organization, we are thrilled to be recognized on the US BP Validated Device Listing as it provides an additional validation of our offering and what we are delivering in terms of the precision of our RPM measurement readings."

The AMA does not receive funding from any device manufacturer or other third party in relation to the development of the VDL criteria, or the VDL submission and independent review process.

About CareSimple

CareSimple ™ is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable way to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to at-risk patient populations. The company's RPM platform offers an end-to-end virtual care solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing hospital systems and physician groups with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics and professional services required to improve their population health programs with EHR-integrated RPM. CareSimple's seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable nurses and care managers to focus on patient care, and give providers a holistic view of their patients' health to help prevent costly readmissions and improve care. CareSimple is powered by highly dedicated professionals, digital health pioneers with over a decade of profound RPM experience. CareSimple is HIPAA-compliant and operates under the rigor of its ISO 13485 Quality and ISO 27001 Security audited certifications. For more information about CareSimple, go to https://caresimple.com/.

About the US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing (VDLTMTM)

The US Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing (VDL™) is intended to aid in determining which automated blood pressure measurement devices available in the United States have been validated for clinical accuracy. The acceptance criteria (VDL Criteria) were developed by subject matter experts convened by the American Medical Association (AMA), and finalized with input from key stakeholders. For more information, visit validateBP.org.

