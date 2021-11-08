Squarespace Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Squarespace had another outstanding quarter as we continued to achieve strong revenue growth and introduce new solutions that give our millions of customers around the world the competitive advantages they need to succeed," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "We launched Everything to Sell Anything, our new brand vision that aims to disrupt the traditional ecommerce model by offering new and dynamic ways to sell any type of product or service in parallel."

"We achieved $210 million trailing twelve-month Commerce revenue at the end of the third quarter," said Marcela Martin, CFO of Squarespace. "Commerce represents an increasingly important part of our business, contributing to our robust financial profile."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue in the quarter was $201.0 million , up 24% year-over-year

Total annual run rate revenue (ARRR) increased to $788.6 million , up 21% year-over-year

Unique Subscriptions reached 4.0 million in the quarter, up 13.5% year-over-year, while average revenue per unique subscription (ARPUS) grew to $198 , up 5.7% year-over-year

Net income in the quarter was $2.8 million vs. net income of $17.9 million a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $38.4 million , down from $40.6 million a year ago

Cash flow from operating activities was $49.3 million , up from $44.9 million a year ago

At September 30, 2021 , cash and cash equivalents were $200.2 million , investments in marketable securities was $31.9 million , total debt was $529.8 million

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Outlook & Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $203 million to $206 million , representing year-over-year growth of 18% to 20%.

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $7.7 million to $12.7 million . This is the result of:

For the full fiscal year 2021, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $780 million to $783 million , representing year-over-year growth of 25.6% to 26.1%, and an increase from $772 million to $780 million previously.

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow (uFCF) of $117 million to $122 million , an increase from $102 million to $116 million previously. This is the result of:

Webcast Conference Call Information

Squarespace will host a conference call on November 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Upcoming Investor Day

Squarespace will host a virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The event will include presentations from Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, Marcela Martin, CFO, and Alfonso Cobo, Head of Unfold. See the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com for details.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net, provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.

Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Squarespace's future operating results and financial position, including for its fourth fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021 and its fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: Squarespace's ability to attract and retain customers and expand their use of its platform; Squarespace's ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its solutions; Squarespace's ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Squarespace; Squarespace's ability to protect or promote its brand; Squarespace's ability to generate new customers through its marketing and selling activities; Squarespace's ability to hire, integrate and retain its personnel; the reliability, security and performance of Squarespace's software; Squarespace's ability to adapt to changes to technologies used in its platform or new versions or upgrades of operating systems and internet browsers; Squarespace's compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; and risks associated with international sales and the use of Squarespace's platform in various countries. It is not possible for Squarespace's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Squarespace may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its final prospectus filed on May 19, 2021 with the SEC. Except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,400 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

















September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,180

$ 57,891 Restricted cash 30,197

— Investment in marketable securities 31,900

37,462 Accounts receivable, net 8,071

7,516 Due from vendors 2,475

— Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,161

37,384 Total current assets 329,984

140,253 Property and equipment, net 48,781

49,249 Deferred income taxes 827

7,773 Goodwill 420,800

83,171 Intangible assets, net 97,786

18,868 Other assets 7,626

7,452 Total assets $ 905,804

$ 306,766 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 18,741

$ 16,758 Accrued liabilities 62,996

46,779 Deferred revenue 241,289

210,392 Funds payable to customers 32,672

— Debt, current portion 13,586

13,586 Deferred rent and lease incentives, current portion 1,985

1,197 Total current liabilities 371,269

288,712 Debt, non-current portion 516,224

525,752 Deferred rent and lease incentives, non-current portion 32,557

24,856 Other liabilities 549

262 Total liabilities 921,694

839,582 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; zero and 118,117,738 shares

authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero and 104,446,332

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively —

131,390 Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 and zero shares authorized as of September 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively —

— Stockholders' deficit:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 and 159,000,000 shares authorized

as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 90,489,438 and 8,903,770

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9

1 Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 and 93,782,222 shares authorized

as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 48,344,755 and 14,368,532 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5

1 Class C common stock (authorized March 15, 2021), par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized

as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively —

— Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 and zero

shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively —

— Additional paid in capital 891,667

9,043 Accumulated other comprehensive income 974

2,455 Accumulated deficit (908,545)

(675,706) Total stockholders' deficit (15,890)

(664,206) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 905,804

$ 306,766

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 200,962

$ 162,335

$ 576,618

$ 448,849 Cost of revenue (1) 32,868

24,550

92,777

72,166 Gross profit 168,094

137,785

483,841

376,683 Operating expenses:











Research and product development (1) 48,769

38,379

139,692

110,497 Marketing and sales (1) 80,249

59,656

249,005

186,490 General and administrative (1) 32,091

11,961

336,337

37,570 Total operating expenses 161,109

109,996

725,034

334,557 Operating (loss)/income 6,985

27,789

(241,193)

42,126 Interest expense (2,491)

(2,460)

(8,578)

(8,046) Other (loss)/income, net 2,101

(3,488)

4,493

(3,602) (Loss)/income before benefit from/(provision for) income taxes 6,595

21,841

(245,278)

30,478 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (3,756)

(3,917)

12,439

(4,147) Net income/(loss) $ 2,839

$ 17,924

$ (232,839)

$ 26,331 Less: accretion of redeemable convertible preferred

stock to redemption value —

(1,225)

(969)

(3,602) Less: undistributed earnings to participating securities —

(13,736)

—

(18,742) Net income/(loss) attributable to Class A, Class B, and

Class C common stockholders, basic $ 2,839

$ 2,963

$ (233,808)

$ 3,987 Add: reallocation of net income attributable to participating

securities —

878

—

1,098 Net income/(loss) attributable to Class A, Class B, and

Class C common stockholders, dilutive $ 2,839

$ 3,841

$ (233,808)

$ 5,085















Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A,

Class B, and Class C common stockholders, basic $ 0.04

$ 0.13

$ (2.90)

$ 0.18 Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A,

Class B, and Class C common stockholders, dilutive $ 0.04

$ 0.12

$ (2.90)

$ 0.17 Weighted-average shares used in computing net

income/(loss)per share attributable to Class A,

Class B, and Class C stockholders, basic 75,580,940

22,535,791

80,746,637

22,221,531 Weighted-average shares used in computing net

income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A,

Class B, and Class C stockholders, diluted 80,207,078

31,201,743

80,746,637

30,103,154

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 440

$ 202

$ 1,095

$ 568 Research and product development 8,782

5,522

23,820

15,468 Marketing and sales 1,716

882

4,457

2,305 General and administrative (a) 12,796

1,047

254,727

4,482 Total stock-based compensation $ 23,734

$ 7,653

$ 284,099

$ 22,823

(a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we incurred $229.3 million of additional stock-based compensation expense associated with

the lapse of vesting conditions upon consummation of the Direct Listing.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income/(loss) $ (232,839)

$ 26,331 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 23,906

16,359 Stock-based compensation 284,099

22,823 Deferred income taxes (13,755)

— Other 871

2,194 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and due from vendors (35)

(3,685) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (18,930)

16,944 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,937

23,817 Deferred revenue 34,954

42,263 Funds payable to customers 13,261

— Deferred rent and lease incentives 8,508

953 Other operating assets and liabilities 190

(4,232) Net cash provided by operating activities 108,167

143,767 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities 25,605

70,348 Purchases of marketable securities (20,385)

(90,860) Purchase of property and equipment (6,744)

(3,638) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash (202,170)

— Other —

177 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (203,694)

(23,973) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Principal payments on debt (10,189)

(6,563) Contingent consideration paid for acquisition —

(15,000) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (29,877)

(14,205) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,196

768 Proceeds from issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock, net of issuance

costs 304,409

— Dividends paid (367)

— Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 268,172

(35,000) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (159)

353 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 172,486

85,147 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 57,891

43,649 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 230,377

$ 128,796







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,180

$ 128,796 Restricted cash 30,197

— Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 230,377

$ 128,796







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW





Cash paid during the year for interest $ 7,864

$ 7,546 Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net of refunds $ 1,107

$ 5,214







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCE ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,662

$ 241 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 240

$ 128 Issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock for acquisition $ 188,179

$ —

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) (unaudited)

The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income/(loss) $ 2,839

$ 17,924

$ (232,839)

$ 26,331 Interest expense 2,491

2,460

8,578

8,046 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 3,756

3,917

(12,439)

4,147 Depreciation and amortization 7,674

5,171

23,906

16,359 Stock-based compensation expense 23,734

7,653

284,099

22,823 Other income/(loss), net (2,101)

3,488

(4,493)

3,602 Direct listing costs —

—

25,318

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,393

$ 40,613

$ 92,130

$ 81,308



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,344

$ 44,853

$ 108,167

$ 143,767 Cash paid for capital expenditures (4,329)

(1,420)

(6,744)

(3,638) Free cash flow 45,015

43,433

101,423

140,129 Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax benefit 2,236

1,761

7,864

5,699 Unlevered free cash flow $ 47,251

$ 45,194

$ 109,287

$ 145,828



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Total debt outstanding $ 529,810

$ 539,338 Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 232,080

95,353 Total net debt $ 297,730

$ 443,985

