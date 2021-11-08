Peter Bartolino Joins Persefoni as General Counsel

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announced that Peter Bartolino has been appointed as the company's General Counsel. In his new role, Bartolino will lead Persefoni's legal, compliance and regulatory functions.

Bartolino is a veteran corporate attorney and a trusted advisor with more than two decades of legal experience across a wide range of matters, including securities law, corporate finance, corporate governance, mergers & acquisitions, and environmental, social & governance (ESG). He joins Persefoni from the Fortune 200 multinational infrastructure consulting firm AECOM, where he served as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel.

"We are very pleased to have Peter join our leadership team at this critical moment in our company's growth," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO & Co-Founder of Persefoni. "His extensive legal expertise and rich background across key areas, including SEC reporting and ESG matters, will be instrumental as we continue expanding our platform and further enable better reliability and comparability of sustainability information to our customers and partners."

Bartolino has also held senior leadership positions at public companies including First Solar, Inc., where he was Chief Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary, as well as Callaway Golf Company. Prior to these roles, Bartolino practiced corporate and securities law in New York City at two large global law firms, Dechert LLP and White & Case LLP. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University.

"I am excited to join Persefoni's industry-leading team at such a pivotal juncture," said Bartolino. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help bring substantial global scale to Persefoni and its leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform. Persefoni is the right company at the right time to provide customers worldwide with vital climate management tools to help them on their ESG journey and commitments."

Persefoni is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degrees of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at https://persefoni.com.

