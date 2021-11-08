NRI Runs Mission Critical Financial SaaS on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Accelerates Digital Transformation

TOKYO and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Nomura Research Institute (NRI), the largest consulting and IT solutions provider in Japan, has moved its SaaS application, BESTWAY, to Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer. BESTWAY is a mission-critical mutual fund application used by more than 110 companies, including large banks, trust banks, regional banks, asset management firms, and life and general insurance firms.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Using Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, a self-contained, cloud region site located in NRI's own data center, NRI can meet its security and latency requirements, and maintain complete control of its data management and financial governance. Following a fast and seamless migration from its previous dedicated environment on its own private cloud, NRI has been able to leverage Oracle's public cloud to improve the performance and availability of BESTWAY and shifts its private cloud resources to other strategic areas. The combination of shifted resources and access to Oracle's complete suite of cloud services and tools has allowed NRI to invest more in its digital transformation efforts and bring greater business value to its customers.

With a strong heritage in the financial sector, NRI has adopted Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer to run its critical, high-volume business platform used by customers across various industries, including the financial, retail, and distribution sectors, and started operation under NRI's own control and governance. As part of the first phase of the migration to Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, NRI moved BESTWAY from its previous private cloud environment, and the service has become available to customers since July 2021.

"We are committed to continuously improving our financial services portfolio and delivering ever more business value to our customers," said Hiroshi Koike, senior managing director, Financial Solutions Division, NRI. "By using Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer to support BESTWAY, we have been able to seamlessly migrate to a cloud architecture and ensure that we can maintain a high level of financial control to meet the SOC2 and FISC standards requirements."

Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer delivers a managed cloud region that brings Oracle's complete portfolio of public cloud services, including Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, into NRI's data center. Oracle Exadata Cloud Service provides BESTWAY with greater agility, enabling seamless expansion to meet business and customer demand, and offers high availability and access to advanced security features including encryption. As Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is deployed in NRI's own data center, it enables NRI to meet demanding regulatory, data sovereignty, and application latency requirements, including providing SOC2 reports based on Japanese security standards in financial industries.

Additionally, NRI will be able to significantly shorten the lead time for further migration projects and the addition of new services. Since no architectural changes were required to migrate workloads from Oracle Exadata Database Machine environments to Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, NRI was able to reduce the costs and time associated with the migration and re-allocate the resources to other strategic areas.

"Few industries are developing as fast and are more demanding in terms of regulation, security, and speed as the financial services industry," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. " With our Dedicated Region, NRI can continue to increase the level of business value delivered to its customers more quickly and easier than ever before, while maintaining stringent levels of control and governance. Our differentiated hybrid cloud strategy, which enables customers to keep data and services where they need them, is just one of the reasons we are seeing significant momentum in Japan and Asia Pacific, as well as across the world."

Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer provides access to the exact same services as an OCI public cloud region. This enables NRI to respond more quickly to changing business requirements by adopting new technologies, such as agile application development methods using Oracle Application Express (APEX), a low-code development platform, and improving application development lifecycles using container technology.

Related Links

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle