K-fortified food for UN procurement

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSR Korea has announced that they recently selected outstanding food manufacturers to develop fortified relief foods as a part of B2G procurement project targeting WFP(World Food Programme) and/or IFRC(International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies). These products are also recognized by Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and especially, the newest products based on rice are making a headline.

The products are available in forms of fortified cereal bar, fortified porridge, and super cereals. Unlike the traditional wheat-based products, the new products use high-quality Korean rice as the main ingredient. In addition, other lines of fortified products that include GAIN-certified vitamin premix ingredients while following the international organization's standards are also being developed. Thus, the prospect that high quality fortified foods from Korea being supplied to international organizations is increasing.

In particular, prior to the development of these new products, technical specialists from WFP and officials from MAFRA, Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation(aT) held a factory inspection and in-depth meeting in regards to reviewing the WFP procurement. It was WFP headquarter's first visit to Korea regarding food development.

On November 1, 2021 at Seoul Westin Josun Hotel, IFRC, WFP Korea Office, aT trade corporation, Korean Red Cross, Korea Procurement Research Institute (KIP), Korea Food Research Institute (KFRI), BSR Korea (B2G Prime Vendor), and the selected food manufacturing companies participated in Korea's first-ever international conference for fortified relief food development. At this conference, IFRC and WFP officials communicated supports for new relief foods based on insect protein and Korean rice, which could be supplied to the refugees and victims of food crisis around the world. In addition, a seminar on the procedures of procurement and delivery to the international organizations, including registering for bidding, was provided through IFRC and WFP officials. The new relief foods will be introduced to the food-related department, and additional meetings will be scheduled.

The outstanding food manufacturers selected by the MAFRA, such as Soul Nature Food, have obtained all international food safety certifications that adhere to the strictest standards such as FSSC22000, HACCP, and GMP. In addition to meeting the international organization procurement standards, these companies have a long history of international exports, with strong R&D foundations

In the future, BSR Korea, together with Korean food companies, plans to accelerate their advancement in the international procurement market, including international organizations such as WFP and UN, by developing additional, new products that meet the needs of international organizations accompanied by active marketing.

Media Contact

BSR Korea

+82-42-476-2977

koreabsr@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE BSR Korea