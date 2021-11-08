InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Clasp for Jewelry Items (CNP-106)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to secure a jewelry item without the aid of a spouse, friend or roommate," said an inventor, from New Haven, Conn., "so I invented the CHAIN LINK. My design eliminates the difficulty of trying to open the tiny clasp while fastening the jewelry item."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to fasten and secure a necklace or bracelet. In doing so, it reduces the struggles and frustrations associated with traditional clasps. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population and individuals with compromised hand strength. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNP-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

