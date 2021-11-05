Infusing Mixing with Mental Health: Bay Area's DJ Tasi is Fostering Innovation Between Music and Mindset

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While recent events have certainly taught us all a lot about ourselves and the world around us, it has also displayed a lesson in mental wellness and how important it is to surround yourself with people and sounds that make you happy. The significance of music has risen considerably lately, and with mental health setting a priority for many people, music is at the top of the list when it comes to making a drastic change for minds. For many, sounds around a home or common space are what keep people smiling and calm during bursts of chaos and uncertainty. It not only provides instant mood change, but it also allows for a great expression depending on the person and their interpretation of the beat or song.

Known for his Mixtape Mondays and R&B Brunches, DJ Tasi is changing the way DJs are heard by bringing mental health to the forefront. As a Brooklyn-born and Bay Area Raised kid, music quickly became his passion, and from house parties to events and eventually nightclubbing crowds, it became clear to him that music can change the mind for the better. Throughout his ambitious music career, each promotion and advancement has allowed him to pursue his happiness and work with Grammy-nominated creators that have influenced his continuous drive in new avenues.

Currently, DJ Tasi is working on a new voice-over deal with House of Genesis and has locked in several residencies throughout the Bay Area and in Mexico. In an effort to continue his merge of music and eunoia, he runs his Million Father March and Beat the Pain campaign. His most recent sounds can be found in a new mixtape dropping November 12th featuring Grammy nominated artist Hitta Slim. DJ Tasi's ongoing effort to place an intention in everything he does has presented a long-term career that will continue to grow and foster greatness for the music industry.

