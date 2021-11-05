DarioHealth to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced that management will participate at the following conferences:

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Investor one-on-one meetings

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Live Fireside Chat with Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth: 9:40 am EST

Craig-Hallum 12th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Format: Investor one-on-one meetings

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the Credit Suisse presentation on the Events and Presentations section of Dario's Investors website, https://dariohealth.investorroom.com/.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit https://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

suzanne@dariohealth.com

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

Josephine.galatioto@russopartnersllc.com

+1-212-845-4262

